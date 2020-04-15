Man charged for allegedly cultivating ganja plants placed on $150,000 bail

Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

The man who was arrested on a ganja farm up the Berbice River during a police operation has been charged.
Rakesh Sookram, 42, of 5th Street Islington, East Bank Berbice, was arrested and charged for cultivating cannabis at Gatetroy Village, Berbice River, on April 9. He appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty. He was placed on $150,000 bail.
On the day in question, the police were conducting a drug eradication exercise up the Berbice River, during which time they raided four farms. A total of five acres and over 35,000 plants of various sizes were located and destroyed.
Farms were found at Morgunston, Gatetroy, and Bartica village.
Sookram was found at the third farm, which was the largest, and was found at Gatetroy. The farm, which had a camp and was about two acres in size, had about 15,000 plants.
The case has been adjourned to May 19.

