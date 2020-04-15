Man charged for allegedly cultivating ganja plants placed on $150,000 bail

Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
The man who was arrested on a ganja farm up the Berbice River during a police operation has been charged.
Rakesh Sookram, 42, of 5th Street Islington, East Bank Berbice, was arrested and charged for cultivating cannabis at Gatetroy Village, Berbice River, on April 9. He appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty. He was placed on $150,000 bail.
On the day in question, the police were conducting a drug eradication exercise up the Berbice River, during which time they raided four farms. A total of five acres and over 35,000 plants of various sizes were located and destroyed.
Farms were found at Morgunston, Gatetroy, and Bartica village.
Sookram was found at the third farm, which was the largest, and was found at Gatetroy. The farm, which had a camp and was about two acres in size, had about 15,000 plants.
The case has been adjourned to May 19.
Apr 15, 2020Despite several pleas by residents to upgrade the Tuschen New Housing Scheme playfield which is situated next to the primary school, the ground is still being neglected by the authorities. Kaieteur...
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 14, 2020
Apr 14, 2020
By now, most decent, honest, law-abiding, multi-racial Guyanese here, and whichever country they are in, should be grateful... more
The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall paints a chilling picture. It has been converted into a facility to house COVID-19 patients.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Despite a lofty statement on March 26, the world’s richest nations, the G20, have responded poorly... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]