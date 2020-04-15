Lynch, Quinn, Chatterjee, Paet, Carter, Arthur and Golding saved Guyana

By now, most decent, honest, law-abiding, multi-racial Guyanese here, and whichever country they are in, should be grateful forever to US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch; UK High Commissioner, Greg Quinn; Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee; Bruce Golding, former Jamaican PM; Owen Arthur, former Barbadian PM, Jason Carter of the Carter Centre and Urmas Paet, EU head of the EU election observer mission.

Do you realize that once these six persons had accepted GECOM’s conspiracy to alter the votes for Region 4 on that fateful day of March 4, 2020, through the antics of Clairmont Mingo, then Guyana would no longer have had free and fair elections and the People’s National Congress would have ruled Guyana for decades to come?

I did not mention the AFC, because I think the AFC is a fading footnote, and had the world allowed the PNC to become the next government after March 4, the AFC would have been logically subsumed under the PNC.

In an earlier column (March 15, 2020, “How does Granger hope to rule?”), I wrote “The virtual life of the PPP is at stake at this time. You don’t need a university education to tell you that right at this moment in time, the PPP is facing its demise. If APNU+AFC rigged the 2020 election while it was in power, the PPP has to know that it faces the nightmarish question – why are they not going to rig subsequent elections thereby preserving power for themselves way into the future.

The other side of this question is whether the PPP can remain a viable entity if it accepts the Granger presidency and remains in opposition. Why would young leaders want to continue in the PPP only to give blood, sweat and tears, and to see their political careers stagnated forever in the opposition benches? By what rational thinking would a young politician want to stay in the PPP’s leadership after March 2020?”

It is not only the PPP that would have faded away after March 4, 2020, but all other political parties that had intentions of vying for power to lead their country. It turned out that after five weeks since Mingo’s mingle-mangle and GECOM’s diseased jejunum, the PNC has not formed the government.

There is only one reason – the names above have told the world that what they saw from March 4 onwards at the GECOM command centre in Stabroek, then at GECOM’s head office in Kingston, was nothing but criminal behaviour, involving the rigging of a country’s election.

One at all times must remember that the two former CARICOM prime ministers must have been mentally numb at what they saw, because they were involved in contesting elections in their own countries in which they won and lost fairly and squarely. It may be impossible to read what went through their minds when they saw GECOM’s descent into criminal rigging of a country’s national election.

GECOM’s riggers and their partners in APNU/AFC have opportunistically singled out the EU representative and the Guyana-based envoys of the US, UK and Canada, as interfering in the sovereign affairs of Guyana.

Sarah-Ann Lynch, in a no-nonsense reply, described a world of nations – to which Guyana belongs – that have undertaken to adhere to democratic principles. The rigging of elections is a violation of those sacred norms that preserve democracy in the world.

Five weeks after GECOM’s conspiracy with APNU+AFC, there is no new government, and that is because of those names listed in the caption of this article. Guyana will survive this conspiracy of rigging, and Guyana will continue to have free and fair elections, because of the efforts of these names listed above.

There can be no question about it; all Guyanese owe them a permanent debt. Just think of what this country would have become if they had accepted the electoral depravity of March 4.

Here is a brief description. There would have been no constitutional adjustment to remove the Carter/Price formula that underpins the physiology of GECOM. Why would the new Granger government revamp the election commission when five years down the road those players would have handed the PNC another fraudulent victory? Just think of it – even after 2025, if some of the conspirators were no longer there, they would have been replaced by another school of conspirators, and the PNC would have been in power forever.

As it stands today, that will not happen. They have not sworn in Granger because not only are they afraid of sanctions, but also criminal violations of international law. As time passes and Guyana recovers from this vicious electoral fraud, we must look back and praise those wonderful persons named above.

