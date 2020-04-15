In one month, Guyana records 48 cases of COVID-19

Between the periods of March 12th to April 14th, Guyana has thus far confirmed 48 cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which has taken the lives of six Guyanese.

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), in its daily surveillance report to the nation, revealed that five of the persons who were tested positive for the disease have developed worsened conditions, and are now seeking further treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Georgetown Hospital.

Of the total number of positive cases, 14 are from the East Coast of Demerara, five from the East Bank of Demerara and 17 within central Georgetown. These percentages reveal that Region Four accounts for 86% of the coronavirus cases in Guyana.

The report further revealed that 224 tests have been conducted thus far, 60% of which were males, and 40% females. The total number of persons in the MOPH’s institutional isolation and quarantine facilities are 34 and 21, respectively.

The surveillance report, however, was keen to highlight that eight persons have been medically cleared from the disease after undergoing a thorough monitoring by the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry took the opportunity to remind members of the public that there are no vaccines or medications to address the Coronavirus disease. Against this backdrop, an appeal was made to Guyanese to practice good hygiene, social and physical distancing, as well as cough and sneeze etiquette.

“If you value your life, your friends, families and neighbours, then stay at home, and encourage all to do the same. Step out only if necessary. Act wisely, stay safe,” Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence urged.