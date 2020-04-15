Shackled Venezuelan women disregarded quarantine protocols – Health Ministry

Four female Venezuelan migrants who were detained and seen via viral images being handcuffed to beds, had attempted to breach home quarantine protocols and travel to another region in Guyana.This was yesterday confirmed by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

“They disregarded the home quarantine guidelines and were en route to Mahdia and Lethem. They were intercepted and placed in institutional quarantine thanks to the teamwork of the HEOC and the Guyana Police Force,” the minister stated.

The migrants were initially placed under home quarantine after there were some concerns raised about them displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

According to a statement from the Department of Public Information, persons in institutional quarantine are required to remain there for 14 during or after which a test for the virus is conducted.

Once the person tests positive, they are then transferred to an isolation facility where treatment is administered.

If the test is negative, a medical evaluation is carried out by a doctor before clearance is given for the person to be released from institutional quarantine.

The Public Health Ministry had made it clear that it has zero-tolerance for persons not complying with quarantine protocols and guidelines. Non-compliance presents a risk to the wider population

Minister Lawrence reiterated that “persons on home quarantine need to adhere to guidelines when asked, for their sake and others…. Let me remind everyone of our responsibility to comply with the regulations and guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health to halt the spread of this pernicious disease among us.”

Just recently, Guyanese who were brought back home on a flight from Barbados agreed to undergo 14 days quarantine before going home to their families.

It was disclosed that 21 of these persons were eventually cleared after their tests were negative and they showed no signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Kaieteur News reported yesterday that health authorities were reportedly reviewing protocols after four Spanish women suspected to be positive for the COVID-19 virus, attempted to forcibly leave an isolation area on the West Bank of Demerara.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

At the hospital, where they were taken, doctors escorted them to the isolation room where other persons were being kept. However, it appeared that the women were not happy. They attempted to leave. They allegedly forced their way past nurses and eventually ran into the security at the gate.

According to persons who witnessed the incident, the police and doctors finally managed to bring the women back to the isolation area.

A number of Guyanese persons who were being monitored were removed from the room and the women placed there.

“The women were refusing to stay in the room and behaving disorderly. The police were forced to handcuff them to the bed. One policeman pulled his gun. A little girl in isolation saw what unfolded,” a source told Kaieteur News.

The women were sent to be tested.

There was deep worry about the women and the likely contact between them and other persons.

Recently, Dr. Veronica Griffith, Deputy Director of the Regional Health Services, made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for non-compliance.

She said, in a circular, that persons who did not adhere to measures of COVID-19 would be placed in quarantine.

“I hereby wish to inform you that all non-compliant contacts should be placed in institutional quarantine to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This directive is coming from Honourable Minister (Volda Lawrence),” she said.

Dr. Griffith urged health workers to monitor all contacts carefully to ensure that they are complying with what is required from them if they are placed in home quarantine “…and if not, please transfer them to institutional quarantine immediately.”