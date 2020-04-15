GCCI lends support to M&CC’s sanitisation efforts

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) yesterday handed over a quantity of cleaning and disinfecting supplies to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) in an effort to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a telephone interview with this publication, City Mayor Ubraj Narine stated that the council is grateful for this contribution and it will go a long way in the fight against the virus.

He noted that the donation was made possible by Sterling Products Limited and the ANSA McAL Group of Companies.

Sterling Products Limited donated 20 half gallon bottles of Heavy Duty cleaners, and 600 bars of soap; while Ansa McAl Trading Limited donated 80 gallons of bleach.

The Mayor also pointed out that these products will be used to sanitise the Markets, Health Care Facilities and all other public spaces which fall under the council’s watch.

He also expressed his gratitude to the GCCI for making this donation possible.

Speaking to Kaieteur News, President of GCCI, Nicholas Boyer said that the M&CC had requested the Chamber’s support in their sanitisation efforts.

To this end, he explained that the Chamber approached these businesses and received favourable responses. “The council had asked us to help sanitise the markets etc., so we asked, and these two companies were more than happy to assist,” Boyer said.

The GCCI head also expressed his gratitude to the companies for playing their social roles in supporting the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, the Mayor pointed out that the Council also received support from the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

He said “DDL also donated some rubbing alcohol to us. All of these products will help us to clean all public spaces making them safer for our citizens to access.”