Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Social distancing orders… CDC wants enforcement of strict penalties for violators

Apr 15, 2020 News 0

In its recommendations to the Government of Guyana, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) says that it wants the full enforcement of strict penalties for violators of the recently gazetted order, which is meant to restrict the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
With the recommendations, the CDC highlighted citizens’ low adherence to staying home and taking heed to the social distancing orders that were made. One case of disregard for the safety measures was dated to last Monday, when a number of Guyanese were seen congregating and celebrating the Easter Holiday at bars, and on streets across the country.
Disgruntled citizens who passed and observed the cavalier behaviour of those persons were quick to contact the police. It is unclear, however, if the action was taken to disperse those crowds.
Last Sunday, this publication highlighted that one could serve two months imprisonment for flouting those Government orders. It also stated that persons found to be in contempt of the Public Ordinance Act could not only face jail time, but be mandated to work hard labour in whatever way the judge sees fit.
Furthermore, the Defence Commission was keen to note that other challenges they are faced with is the high level of misconceptions about the novel Coronavirus. With the aim of alleviating the aforementioned predicament, the CDC is calling for coordination of press conferences on COVID-19 through the Joint Information Centre of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to ensure authenticity of reports.
It also said that urgent needs have arisen for financial resources and other items from donors, so that it could gather enough hampers for the poor and vulnerable.
It has identified the need for medical supplies and protective gear to support the medical response, and laboratory agents for testing.

 

More in this category

Sports

Youths calling on authorities to upgrade Tuschen playfield

Youths calling on authorities to upgrade Tuschen playfield

Apr 15, 2020

Despite several pleas by residents to upgrade the Tuschen New Housing Scheme playfield which is situated next to the primary school, the ground is still being neglected by the authorities. Kaieteur...
Read More
National footballers waiting out pandemic in Miami

National footballers waiting out pandemic in

Apr 15, 2020

Church’s, NCN, Smoke Shack on board iBet Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’

Church’s, NCN, Smoke Shack on board iBet...

Apr 15, 2020

‘Not enough local club cricket’ says WI U-19 spinner Nedd Urges people to stay home as Covid-19 cases rise in Guyana

‘Not enough local club cricket’ says WI U-19...

Apr 15, 2020

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth Development Seminar

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth...

Apr 14, 2020

What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians The four-pronged pace attack is born

What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians...

Apr 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019