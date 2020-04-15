Social distancing orders… CDC wants enforcement of strict penalties for violators

In its recommendations to the Government of Guyana, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) says that it wants the full enforcement of strict penalties for violators of the recently gazetted order, which is meant to restrict the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

With the recommendations, the CDC highlighted citizens’ low adherence to staying home and taking heed to the social distancing orders that were made. One case of disregard for the safety measures was dated to last Monday, when a number of Guyanese were seen congregating and celebrating the Easter Holiday at bars, and on streets across the country.

Disgruntled citizens who passed and observed the cavalier behaviour of those persons were quick to contact the police. It is unclear, however, if the action was taken to disperse those crowds.

Last Sunday, this publication highlighted that one could serve two months imprisonment for flouting those Government orders. It also stated that persons found to be in contempt of the Public Ordinance Act could not only face jail time, but be mandated to work hard labour in whatever way the judge sees fit.

Furthermore, the Defence Commission was keen to note that other challenges they are faced with is the high level of misconceptions about the novel Coronavirus. With the aim of alleviating the aforementioned predicament, the CDC is calling for coordination of press conferences on COVID-19 through the Joint Information Centre of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to ensure authenticity of reports.

It also said that urgent needs have arisen for financial resources and other items from donors, so that it could gather enough hampers for the poor and vulnerable.

It has identified the need for medical supplies and protective gear to support the medical response, and laboratory agents for testing.