Church’s, NCN, Smoke Shack on board iBet Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’

– Over $100,000, 2 pennyweights of Gold and other prizes up for grabs

The highly anticipated FIFA 20 eSports tournament, ‘League of Champions’, which is being hosted by iBet Supreme, has received a tremendous boost through additional sponsors who have joined the team.

This means that more prizes will be there for the taking as 32 contestants will go head to head through online clashes on 8 playing days across two weeks.

Local grill, The Smoke Shack will be providing a trophy for the winner, while A&A Game spot has put up two pennyweights of Gold as an additional incentive for the outright winner. Camex Restaurants through their Church’s Chicken franchise will also be supplying meals for the top three finishers in the tournament.

Meanwhile, television and radio broadcasting giant, the National Communication Network will be playing their supporting role with a live broadcast of the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

In addition to a trophy, a special meal package from Church’s and two pennyweights of Gold, the winner will pocket $50,000 and a case of Monster Energy drinks, while the runner-up will receive $25,000, and the same prizes as the winner (excluding a trophy and the Gold). Third place will walk also away with $15,000 and the corresponding prizes.

The initiative was launched as a means of helping to enforce the fight against the global pandemic, Covid-19, through this tournament iBet Supreme is looking to provide entertainment while reinforcing the necessary measures needed as part of its corporate responsibility.

The ‘League of Champions’ will be played online so that participants won’t have to leave their homes thus adhering to the laws governing the current COVID-19 situation.

The criteria for interested persons are as follows: provision of name, address, date of birth (must be 18 or older), PSN ID, Internet Connection Type, Team to be played with (no international teams, strictly club team to be used throughout the entirety of the tournament).

Registration is already open and for additional tournament information, registrants can call the organisers on telephone number 608-7036. The first match day is slated for Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Supreme Ventures, a well-respected and well-regulated company, operates its Guyanese brand, iBet Supreme through Supreme Ventures Guyana Holdings Inc. (SVGH) and Supreme Ventures Enterprise Inc. (SVE).