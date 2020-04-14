Venezuelan women handcuffed to bed after allegedly attempting to walk out of isolation

Health authorities are reportedly reviewing protocols after four Spanish women suspected to be positive for the COVID-19 virus, attempted to forcibly leave an isolation area on the West Bank of Demerara.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

The women, from Venezuela, were reportedly picked up from a city hotel where they worked as “entertainers”.

They were displaying symptoms of COVID-19 including high fever.

At the hospital, where they were taken, doctors escorted them to the isolation room where other persons were being kept.

However, it appeared that the women were not happy. They attempted to leave.

They allegedly forced their way pass nurses and eventually ran into the security at the gate.

According to persons who witnessed the incident, the police and doctors finally managed to bring the women back to the isolation area.

A number of Guyanese persons who were being monitored were removed from the room and the women placed there.

“The women were refusing to stay in the room and behaving disorderly. The police were forced to handcuff them to the bed. One police pulled his gun. A little girl in isolation saw what unfolded,” a source told Kaieteur News.

The women were sent to be tested.

There was deep worry about the women and the likely contact between them and other persons.

In the adult entertainment business, it was made clear that the risks are high for COVID-19.

According to Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Collette Adams, during an interview on Kaieteur Radio yesterday, she is aware of the incident and there are a number of reviews of the system going on.

Recently, Dr. Veronica Griffith, Deputy Director of the Regional Health Services, made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for non-compliance.

She said, in a circular, that persons who did not adhere to measures of COVID-19 will be placed in quarantine.

“I hereby wish to inform you that all non-compliant contacts should be placed in institutional quarantine to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This directive is coming from Honourable Minister (Volda Lawrence),” she said.

Dr. Griffith urged health workers to monitor all contacts carefully to ensure that they are complying with what is required from them if they are placed in home quarantine “…and if not, please transfer them to institutional quarantine immediately.”