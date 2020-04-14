Rowley says it will not end well; it will not

With every day that passes, the GECOM conspirators and the people inside the leadership of the PNC and AFC are travelling in a direction where it becomes impossible to turn back. If the election foul-up was two days old, the PNC/AFC could have backed down and said that the system was flawed and they will not recognize the resulting PPP government. This was one way out of the mess.

If the foul-up had lasted four days, the PNC/AFC could have accepted losing and tell its supporters it is going to court. If the imbroglio was a week old, the PNC/AFC could have conceded defeat, start street protest and give themselves an opportunity to exit with a plausible excuse.

After five weeks of using the most bizarre and macabre tools to rig the 2020 election, the leaders inside the PNC/AFC have no way out to make a graceful concession. They have gone too far down the road of depravity to turn back. The idea of turning back does not exist in the minds of any key player that is involved in rigging the process.

We can take our cue from the Trinidadian PM, Keith Rowley. He intoned that it may not end well. It will not end well because the PNC and AFC will not concede, and aren’t going to concede under any brilliant pact no matter if drafted by an Obama or a Jesse Jackson or a P.J Patterson or a Portia Simpson or a Bill Clinton. The refrain of APNU+AFC is; “we aren’t giving up, virus or no virus, sanctions or no sanctions.”

These were the vibes Rowley picked up. He knows there will not be a concession by the APNU+AFC that they have lost. So how will it end? Even Guyanese with no interest in politics (who after this crisis is over will still not be even vaguely interested in politics) are asking themselves – how will it end? It is five weeks now and there is no end in sight so that question is being asked maybe by all Guyanese.

How it will end can be gleamed by the words of Vincent Alexander. I think Alexander has virtually given it away. Two emanations from him have painted the canvas. One is his utterance that even if you recount that doesn’t mean there will be a declaration of a winner. The second one is that he and others want more than recount of the 2020 election process.

So how will it work? All one needs to do is put flesh on the bones of Alexander’s warnings. First, after the recount, PNC commissioners with the invisible hand of the PNC+AFC behind them will claim that the recount has shown too many flaws for there to be a declaration. It will be submitted that the recount cannot be accepted as the basis of a declaration. One must not forget that the time frame is crucial to the conspirators. There will not be a recount in the coming weeks. GECOM’s secretariat will prolong the agony.

Now here is the thing. The conspirators are not stupid. There will be calls that since there cannot be a winner and a loser then Granger and his Cabinet can no longer be the government. Enter the judicial system. There will be lawyers who will argue that the “doctrine of necessity” should apply. For the stability of the country, there must be a government in place until there are fresh elections.

It doesn’t matter if the first writ is thrown out by the High Court. There will be an appeal. It doesn’t matter if the Appellate Court rules against the conspirators. There will be the resort to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). Once that hearing is pending the conspirators will ask; why should they resign. They will argue why not wait for the matter to be exhausted in the judicial system because the CCJ could very well rule in their favour.

During all this time, the APNU/AFC remains in government for months. And the hope is that there will be no sanctions because there is no installation of a new president. I believe the West will stay its hands during the hearing in front of the CCJ. Of course the CCJ’s decision will come. What happens then?

The prediction is easy to make. The CCJ rules against the application of the “doctrine of necessity”, thus the APNU+AFC has to resign. The conspirators will posit that the CCJ did not rule on the elections. It ruled on the doctrine of necessity. The results of the recount will then be tested in court. The West will then impose sanctions.

