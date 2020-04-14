Nuff couple going to hospital for Hornyvirus

Dem boys seh nobady hold a gun to Lolofeel head or knife to he throat. Whatever proposal he come up with is he own.

But nah tell dat to Incense Alexander. He seh dat Lolofeel just following wat another colleague commissioner, De Hammerman, Benn, suggest.

Dem boys know dat Mr. Incense Alexander belong to a party wah nah know how to calculate majority. Wha dem boys did not know is dat dey had prablem, too, with long division.

Dem boys nah been to dem fancy universities but dem boys know dem ABC and how to add, subtract, multiply and divide.

Dem seh de prablem is nah de number of wuk stations but de time Lolofeel seh it gon tek fuh count one ballot box.

Dem boys can count one ballot box in less than 20 minutes. Dem boys seh dat 2,339 ballot boxes multiply by 20 minutes gives 46,780 minutes.

Dem boys den divide duh by 60 to get de number of hours it gon tek. Dem boys get 779.66 hrs. Den dem boys divide dat by the three working stations and dem boys get 259.89 hours per workstation.

Den boys seh dat since dem gon only wuk eight hours per day, it means dat dem gat to divide dat amount by eight to get de number of workdays. Dem boys get 32.5 workdays; which is far less dan Lolofeel 156 days.

Dem boys waiting to see how Sase de Gunraj, a PPP commissioner, come up with he numbers.

Dem boys also had other numbers. Dem hear about all dem other boys who forced to stay home end up going to the hospital with dem wives. Dem wives complaining about something call Hornyvirus, for which de husband dem ain’t get no cure too.

Dem boys hear nuff husbands start sweating when de doctors explain de cure.

