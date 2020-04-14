Midnight quarrel over loud music results in death

Albert ‘Soldier’ Raghu, 40, of 218 Hope, West Enmore, East Coast Demerara was allegedly murdered late Sunday night during a quarrel over loud music and sporting.

Police say that the investigation, still ongoing, is meant to determine just how a married couple allegedly murdered Raghu at his home.

The investigation so far revealed that it happened when the suspects were reportedly imbibing and playing loud music at their apartment, situated atop the apartment of the victim and his spouse. Shockingly, the victim’s wife and the female suspect are reported to be sisters.

On that fateful Sunday night, the victim’s wife reportedly waited until Raghu came home to complain about the disturbance caused by the loud music, a police report states. The husband is said to have armed himself with a cutlass to confront the suspects in the yard.

Kaieteur News was informed that an argument ensued. As a result, the male suspect, armed with two knives, allegedly dealt two stabbing blows to the victim’s left side chest and left shoulder, while the female suspect allegedly choked the victim.

In the midst of the tumble, Raghu left the male suspect with a wound to the left side of his abdomen, which he had to receive medical attention for.

Raghu was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for medical attention. But it was not enough, for he succumbed to his injuries at 5:30 the following morning.