Man in hiding after assaulting sister

An argument between two middle-aged siblings escalated into a fight with bloodshed. As a result, a woman is hospitalised with chop wounds about her body and her brother is on the run.

Kaieteur News was informed that police are presently hunting for Vivakan Indal of Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the siblings got involved in an argument after the woman reportedly attempted to physically assault her 82-year-old mother with a piece of wood. Her attempts were reportedly thwarted after Indal intervened and tried to stop her. It was then that it escalated and Indal grabbed a cutlass and dealt her several chops about her body. He reportedly also used the said piece of wood the woman had and broadsided her with it before he escaped.

The woman was transported to the Port Mourant Hospital while Indal remains in hiding.