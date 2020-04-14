Latest update April 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

LOCAL MASKS HIT THE STREETS

Apr 14, 2020

It didn’t take long for the COVID-19 pandemic to bring out the enterprising nature in Guyanese. One such individual is veteran tailor Suresh Sukhwa. Mr. Sukhwa is now making protective masks of various colours at his Twelfth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD tailoring establishment.

