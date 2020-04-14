Inner Wheel Hat show goes virtual for 2020

Latest update April 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Inner Wheel Club of Georgetown’s Annual Hat Show and Garden Party, scheduled for April 18, 2020, has been cancelled. The annual hat contest usually takes place at the Promenade Gardens on the Saturday after Easter Monday.
In a release to the press, the Inner Wheel Club noted while the club will miss serving tea and providing the customary entertainment, members agree that refraining from all forms of public gathering at this time is key to everyone’s wellbeing in the long run.
However, to mark its 35th Charter Anniversary (1985–2020), the club instead invites hat enthusiasts to take part in a Virtual Hat Show from the comfort of their home – all the while adhering to public health guidelines.
“People around the world are developing new ways to stay connected at this time, so we have come up with the idea of a Virtual Hat Show.”
Participants are encouraged simply use whatever materials they can find around the house to make a hat.
“Encourage your children or members of your household to join you. Recycle, be creative, recycle, have fun!”
According to the Inner Wheel, participants can enter several categories including: topical, comical, original, elegant and environmentally aware.
Participants are urged to send a photo of them wearing their hat to [email protected] by midnight on Saturday April 18, 2020.
Each entry must include name and which category it’s intended for.
“All ages are welcome to take part. Spread the word by sharing your photo on social media and tagging the Inner Wheel Club of Georgetown (on Facebook), or using the hashtags: #virtualhatshow and #innerwheelclubgeorgetown.”
One winner from each category will be selected. The club will also share a selection of entries on its Facebook page.
In the meantime, the club extended heartfelt thanks to the regular sponsors of this event who responded positively to its letters of request long before it became clear that circumstances would change so drastically.
The club nonetheless urged donors to consider making a small financial contribution instead which will allow the club to continue to provide scholarships, hampers and community work, once conditions improve.
