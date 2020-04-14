Health Ministry records two new cases of COVID -19

Guyana has two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID -19) disease. The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reported that as of yesterday, there are 47 confirmed cases of the disease in the country. According information released by the Ministry, the confirmed cases are derived from a total of 213 persons who were tested for the disease. The Ministry noted that among them 33 of the positive cases remain in institutional isolation and 19 in institutional quarantine.

The deaths as a result of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said, remains at six while eight persons who were under observation have recovered.

On Saturday, during a virtual press conference, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo assured that there are sufficient supplies to meet the dietary needs of patients in quarantine and in isolation by the Ministry of Public Health.

Nagamootoo, who heads the National COVID-19 Task Force, was responding to a question posed during that virtual press briefing.

“A complaint of persons not being provided with the kind of food that they would normally wish to have has been brought to my attention. I am not a doctor, but I can say this, it depends on whatever symptoms the persons hospitalized or those in institutional care are displaying. It’s according to these symptoms, that treatment is administered and therefore meals would have to be supplied according to what has been prescribed by the medical personnel,” he explained.

The Prime Minister also added that some persons were allowed to have home-cooked meals delivered to them.

“I have been advised that home-cooked meals have been allowed and the person has been provided with adequate food, not only in keeping with their preference as a vegetarian but on religious grounds as well.”

Health and quarantine facilities have been in preparedness since the first case of coronavirus was reported on March 11, he reminded. Moreover, the health facilities are usually stocked with dietary supplies in preparation for patients.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that five persons are now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for developing worsened conditions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there are

1,696,588 confirmed cases globally, with 105,952. While in the Region of the Americas there are 573,940 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 21,531 deaths.