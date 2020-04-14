Latest update April 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyanese get innovative to fly kites

The Easter weekend in Guyana is always celebrated in a big way. From church services to back yard barbecues, the celebration is always grand. But the most anticipated part of the Easter celebration is that kite flying.

Children flying their kites from a verandah.

Sadly, this year families were confined to their homes as a result of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
When Kaieteur News visited the Botanical Gardens, the National Park and the Seawalls yesterday afternoon, there wasn’t a single kite in sight. Usually, these venues are packed with people flying kites.
When contacted yesterday, mother of five, Kenisha Williams, who resides in Charlestown, Georgetown stated, “Every child does look forward to the Easter holidays. I have five boys and since in March month they started to make kites so I couldn’t tell them don’t fly their kites.”
Ms. Williams further stated that since the Coronavirus guidelines are something new it will take some time adjusting to especially for the kids.
As part of the fight against COVID-19, the Public Health Ministry recently issued measures including curfew and social distancing that have been implemented countrywide. (Anastacya Peters)

New 2019