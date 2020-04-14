Fire destroys D’Andrade Street house

Latest update April 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
An early morning inferno at a D’ Andrade Street in Newtown, Georgetown home yesterday morning has left several persons searching for alternative dwelling.
In an interview, Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, told Kaieteur News that the fire was started due to a kerosene stove that exploded at around 09:30hrs and resulted in the total destruction of the flat wooden house.
At the time of the incident home owner, Annette Heywood, and her children were asleep in the house. Luckily no one was hurt.
The fire quickly spread throughout the house thus the family was unable to save anything.
Mr. Gentle said that firefighters managed to put out the flames before it reached nearby buildings.
In an interview with Kaieteur News, Ms. Heywood stated that she was in her room along with her children when he was suddenly awakened by someone shouting “fire, fire”.
“I don’t know what happen. I came home from work and I was sleeping. But all I hear they holler for fire and by the time I open my eyes, indeed I see fire and I run out.”
Kaieteur News understands that the three-bedroom house, which was home to 11 children and four adults, was blown down by winds several years ago and was slowly rotting away.
