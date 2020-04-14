Essequibo Chambers opens food bank to assist families during lockdown

The Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI), through the support of its dedicated members, has created the first food bank on the Essequibo Coast to help offset food challenges of households faced with financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19.

According to the Vice President of the ECCI, Sueann Seewnarayan, the Chamber recognized the toll that the disease has taken on the vulnerable residents of Essequibo. She said that the food bank was created to safeguard these households. The food bank will ensure that their needs are met so that residents can continue to stay at home and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Seewnarayan, to date the food bank has been greatly supported by the members of the ECCI. The supporters include Barakat Timbers Bandar, Eco Atlantic International Investments, Abbi’s Home Care Agency, SKM Pharmacy, Multicare Pharmacy, Shahab Ali Imports, G&P Jaigobin, Alfro Alphonso, Ramoutar Investments, Ashna Grocery Store, the COVID -19 Response Forum, Camille Beaton, Abbigale Loncke, the Benjamin Family and several anonymous donors.

Loncke, an Executive member of the ECCI, explained how the food bank works. She noted that the food bank seeks weekly donations from local businesses and individuals of non-perishable goods, which is stored and distributed to members of different communities on the Essequibo Coast each week.

According to Loncke, the first week’s distribution was supported by a team from the Guyana Defence Force and volunteers of the Chambers.

She noted that over 70 families were given food hampers that should last two weeks.

Loncke said that the ECCI is grateful for all donations given thus far. She encouraged all businesses in Essequibo to support this food bank so that it can continue to help those in need.

Food supplies can be dropped off at Camille Beaton’s residence in Reliance or persons can call 648-4302 for more information on how you can support.