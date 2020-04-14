Latest update April 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Essequibo Chambers opens food bank to assist families during lockdown

Apr 14, 2020 News 0

The Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI), through the support of its dedicated members, has created the first food bank on the Essequibo Coast to help offset food challenges of households faced with financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19.

Some of the supplies collected by the ECCI for the Food Bank in Essequibo

According to the Vice President of the ECCI, Sueann Seewnarayan, the Chamber recognized the toll that the disease has taken on the vulnerable residents of Essequibo. She said that the food bank was created to safeguard these households. The food bank will ensure that their needs are met so that residents can continue to stay at home and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
According to Seewnarayan, to date the food bank has been greatly supported by the members of the ECCI. The supporters include Barakat Timbers Bandar, Eco Atlantic International Investments, Abbi’s Home Care Agency, SKM Pharmacy, Multicare Pharmacy, Shahab Ali Imports, G&P Jaigobin, Alfro Alphonso, Ramoutar Investments, Ashna Grocery Store, the COVID -19 Response Forum, Camille Beaton, Abbigale Loncke, the Benjamin Family and several anonymous donors.
Loncke, an Executive member of the ECCI, explained how the food bank works. She noted that the food bank seeks weekly donations from local businesses and individuals of non-perishable goods, which is stored and distributed to members of different communities on the Essequibo Coast each week.
According to Loncke, the first week’s distribution was supported by a team from the Guyana Defence Force and volunteers of the Chambers.
She noted that over 70 families were given food hampers that should last two weeks.
Loncke said that the ECCI is grateful for all donations given thus far. She encouraged all businesses in Essequibo to support this food bank so that it can continue to help those in need.
Food supplies can be dropped off at Camille Beaton’s residence in Reliance or persons can call 648-4302 for more information on how you can support.

 

More in this category

Sports

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth Development Seminar

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth Development Seminar

Apr 14, 2020

Re-doubling of efforts for Pele FC 50th Anniversary in 2021 Like so many other events – sporting, educational and otherwise – the 2020 edition of the Pele Alumni Corporation’s Youth Development...
Read More
What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians The four-pronged pace attack is born

What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians...

Apr 14, 2020

Hinterland Boxing Coach wants boxers to keep training despite the closer of Gyms

Hinterland Boxing Coach wants boxers to keep...

Apr 13, 2020

iBet to host eSports FIFA 20 Tournament, over $100,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs

iBet to host eSports FIFA 20 Tournament, over...

Apr 13, 2020

Police Coach Wilson urging athletes to stay fit

Police Coach Wilson urging athletes to stay fit

Apr 13, 2020

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream – former President Kenrick Lewis

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on...

Apr 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019