Latest update April 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Easter Monday accident leaves Corentyne motorcyclist dead

Apr 14, 2020 News 0

A Corentyne motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a canter truck around 09:00 hrs yesterday on the No. 64 Public Road, Corentyne.

Dead: Keshwardial Hakie

Keshwardial Hakie’s motorbike

Dead is Keshwardial Hakie, 43, of lot 8 No. 63 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to information, Hakie was riding motorcycle CH 6898, when he collided with the motor lorry GYY 4014 which was being driven by a 43 year-old resident of Albert Street, Corriverton, Berbice.

The lorry which was involved in the accident

Further information revealed that the lorry was proceeding north along the western carriageway (in the direction of New Amsterdam) reportedly at a fast rate. Hakie was reportedly proceeding south along the eastern carriageway) on his motorbike heading towards Corriverton.Reports are that as the two approached each other, the motorcycle reportedly turned west to enter a dam on the opposite side of the road. It was reportedly at this point the front of the lorry collided with the motorcycle.As a consequence, Hakie fell on the road and sustained injuries about his body. He was picked up and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A breathalyzer test was subsequently administered on the lorry driver, which he passed.
He has since been taken into custody. The motorcycle and lorry have been lodged at the station as investigation continues.

 

More in this category

Sports

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth Development Seminar

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth Development Seminar

Apr 14, 2020

Re-doubling of efforts for Pele FC 50th Anniversary in 2021 Like so many other events – sporting, educational and otherwise – the 2020 edition of the Pele Alumni Corporation’s Youth Development...
Read More
What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians The four-pronged pace attack is born

What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians...

Apr 14, 2020

Hinterland Boxing Coach wants boxers to keep training despite the closer of Gyms

Hinterland Boxing Coach wants boxers to keep...

Apr 13, 2020

iBet to host eSports FIFA 20 Tournament, over $100,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs

iBet to host eSports FIFA 20 Tournament, over...

Apr 13, 2020

Police Coach Wilson urging athletes to stay fit

Police Coach Wilson urging athletes to stay fit

Apr 13, 2020

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream – former President Kenrick Lewis

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on...

Apr 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019