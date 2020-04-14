Easter Monday accident leaves Corentyne motorcyclist dead

Latest update April 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
A Corentyne motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a canter truck around 09:00 hrs yesterday on the No. 64 Public Road, Corentyne.
Dead is Keshwardial Hakie, 43, of lot 8 No. 63 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to information, Hakie was riding motorcycle CH 6898, when he collided with the motor lorry GYY 4014 which was being driven by a 43 year-old resident of Albert Street, Corriverton, Berbice.
Further information revealed that the lorry was proceeding north along the western carriageway (in the direction of New Amsterdam) reportedly at a fast rate. Hakie was reportedly proceeding south along the eastern carriageway) on his motorbike heading towards Corriverton.Reports are that as the two approached each other, the motorcycle reportedly turned west to enter a dam on the opposite side of the road. It was reportedly at this point the front of the lorry collided with the motorcycle.As a consequence, Hakie fell on the road and sustained injuries about his body. He was picked up and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A breathalyzer test was subsequently administered on the lorry driver, which he passed.
He has since been taken into custody. The motorcycle and lorry have been lodged at the station as investigation continues.
