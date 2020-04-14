Latest update April 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Covid19 cases remain at 113, no new samples sent to CARPHA

Apr 14, 2020 News 0

NEWSDAY – The number of confirmed cases of the covid19 virus in TT remains at 113 — no change from Sunday’s 10pm update. The death toll remains at 8.
In its 10am update, the Health Ministry said no new samples have since been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.
The number of samples sent remains at 1,141.
No additional patients have been discharged, leaving the figure at 16.

More in this category

Sports

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth Development Seminar

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth Development Seminar

Apr 14, 2020

Re-doubling of efforts for Pele FC 50th Anniversary in 2021 Like so many other events – sporting, educational and otherwise – the 2020 edition of the Pele Alumni Corporation’s Youth Development...
Read More
What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians The four-pronged pace attack is born

What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians...

Apr 14, 2020

Hinterland Boxing Coach wants boxers to keep training despite the closer of Gyms

Hinterland Boxing Coach wants boxers to keep...

Apr 13, 2020

iBet to host eSports FIFA 20 Tournament, over $100,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs

iBet to host eSports FIFA 20 Tournament, over...

Apr 13, 2020

Police Coach Wilson urging athletes to stay fit

Police Coach Wilson urging athletes to stay fit

Apr 13, 2020

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream – former President Kenrick Lewis

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on...

Apr 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019