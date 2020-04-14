Berbice Chamber of Commerce distributes masks to aid COVID-19 fight

Latest update April 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) has joined with other local organisations to help stem the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chamber has begun distributing thousands of face masks to the public. On Saturday, over 1000 masks were distributed. The Guyana Police Force received 200. The donation to the police force was done by members of the Chamber who also took time out of their busy schedules to visit the New Amsterdam Market, various supermarkets and stores. They also distributed to passersby on the road and at other places.
The effort was being led by Ryan Alexander. According to Alexander, the exercise will be continuous and the BCCDA plans to touch communities such as Angoy’s Avenue, Rosignol Community, Port Mourant Market, Rose Hall Market, and Skeldon Market with the facemask distribution by weekend.
Meanwhile, the BCCDA is soliciting the collaborative efforts of the business community, both locally and in the Diaspora, to have more done in the Berbice area.
According to a release from the BCCD, contact can be made with its secretariat by calling (592) 680-0000 or using WhatsApp and emailing: [email protected]
