Worried shoppers stay away as Albouystown Sunday market struggles

By 14:00 hours on Sunday, vendors at Albouystown Market located along the Saffon Street stretch, Charlestown, were packing up their stalls to go home. It is in adherence to the restrictions which was implemented by the authorities to safeguard the public against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus/COVID -19 virus.

Known popularly as the La Penitence market, it has been around for decades, growing as a Sunday tradition.

There are a wide variety of greens and provisions and a galore of fruits to be had at a bargain.

The last few weeks have been terrible on business because of COVID-19.

While the vendors say that they understand the importance of the curfew, they also acknowledged the adverse effects it has on their pockets.

“The City Council gave us from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm to sell, so we come and see how much sale we could get. People ain’t really buying though and most of the vendors ain’t come out because of the restrictions,” one vendor told Kaieteur News as she packed away her goods.

“I think people are staying away because nobody wants to travel to come here and then have to unpack and pack back their goods so quickly. This whole curfew thing is sure to affect our pockets.”

Vendors noted, however, that they will not increase the price for their goods.

“People hardly shopping so don’t make sense raising the price,” a fruit and vegetable stallholder located close by added.

The stallholder noted that a lot of the regular sellers for Sunday markets were absent this week.

“A lot of people come out here at least once a week to catch their hand on Sunday, they are a few women (single -parents) that make things to sell but they come out this week.”

“We can’t really complain because we understand the reason but we hope things will return to normal soon.”

Earlier this month, the City Council issued an order to safeguard the public health of the citizens of Georgetown and the public at large.

Among other things, the Council issued a notice informing the public of the curfew imposed on all Municipal Markets.

According to the City Council, farmers, wholesalers/retailers will be permitted to ply their trade at the Stabroek and Bourda Markets on Fridays only, from 07:00 hours to 13:00 hours (1pm): a) Stabroek Market: West of the Guyana Fire Service Building and ;b) Bourda Market: On Merriman Mall between Orange Walk and Light Street.

The Friday farmers, wholesalers/retailers operation will be conducted under strict guidelines for the practice of social distancing.