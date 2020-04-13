Wisroc man is only COVID-19 positive for Region 10

Regional Health Officer for Region 10, Dr. Pansy Armstrong, has reassured that so far, there has only been one confirmed COVID-19 case.

The man who hails from Wisroc, was transferred to the GPHC, from the Linden hospital Complex, where he was tested positive.

In a statement coming out from the Regional Democratic Council recently, Dr. Armstrong had disclosed that the health authorities within the region are not overloaded.

“To ensure that we in the region can adequately provide healthcare, we are moving three services that are currently being offered at Wismar to Mackenzie Hospital,” the RHO said.

This position was taken after the Wismar Hospital was earmarked as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

The RHO also pointed out that in light of the nighttime curfew, a special bus has been designated to transport health workers, to and from the hospitals.

The bus being used, is a ‘David G’ school bus.

Questioned whether there had been any reports of discrimination by taxi operators, in transporting health workers, as has been reported in other regions, the RHO said no.

“School is presently out, so we’re using the bus to transport our health workers, because we want to ensure their safety at this time,” the RHO said.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent of the Wismar Hospital, Dr. Steve Mark has firmly endorsed the decision to use the Wismar facility as the COVID-19 isolation unit.

Admitting that he did initially have reservations, about the issue, Mark acknowledged that given the circumstances, the plans being put in place, would be serving in the best interest of all.