Suspect who shot at Sophia resident captured with weapon

Latest update April 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police ranks on a mobile patrol in ‘ E ‘ Field, Sophia Access Road, East Coast Demerara, on Saturday arrested a man who they were seeking for allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at a Sophia resident.
The alleged incident had occurred on Thursday.
A search of the suspect, who on seeing the police fled and had to be pursued, revealed an unlicensed pistol with six live rounds in his possession.
Meanwhile, an accomplice of the suspect who escaped on a motorcycle is being sought.
