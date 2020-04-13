Latest update April 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suspect who shot at Sophia resident captured with weapon

Apr 13, 2020 News 0

Police ranks on a mobile patrol in ‘ E ‘ Field, Sophia Access Road, East Coast Demerara, on Saturday arrested a man who they were seeking for allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at a Sophia resident.

The seized pistol with the live rounds.3

The alleged incident had occurred on Thursday.
A search of the suspect, who on seeing the police fled and had to be pursued, revealed an unlicensed pistol with six live rounds in his possession.
Meanwhile, an accomplice of the suspect who escaped on a motorcycle is being sought.

More in this category

Sports

Hinterland Boxing Coach wants boxers to keep training despite the closer of Gyms

Hinterland Boxing Coach wants boxers to keep training despite the...

Apr 13, 2020

By Sean Devers The COVID-19 Pandemic has ravaged over 180 Countries and slowly bringing economies world-wide to halt and Guyana is no exception. The two International Airports and Borders with Brazil...
Read More
iBet to host eSports FIFA 20 Tournament, over $100,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs

iBet to host eSports FIFA 20 Tournament, over...

Apr 13, 2020

Police Coach Wilson urging athletes to stay fit

Police Coach Wilson urging athletes to stay fit

Apr 13, 2020

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream – former President Kenrick Lewis

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on...

Apr 12, 2020

FIBA releases tentative 2021 & 2022 calendar

FIBA releases tentative 2021 & 2022 calendar

Apr 12, 2020

‘Postponement of the Olympics gives me a chance to be more prepared’ Says Table Tennis star Chelsea Edghill

‘Postponement of the Olympics gives me a chance...

Apr 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019