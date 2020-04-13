Latest update April 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

STOP THE SHENANIGANS NOW!

Apr 13, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,
Can you imagine a Guyana where the people are not the most hospitable? By the looks of things, we are heading down such an unchartered path.
Marred by unending elections tension and compounded by a plague of unprecedented proportions, many may be questioning what could a nation (the world even) have done to warrant such unenviable wrath that has positioned it well for a decline of humanity?
There are some things we may never understand, but this I know, and many know this too, the decline, here in Guyana, has started. In fact, some are convinced that it might have been conjured up even before the start of the March 2, 2020 elections.
I deliberately gazed upon the faces of several individuals over the past few days, some sporting masks (in hope that they could delay possible infection from COVID-19 not knowing that a mask can’t prevent infection but rather can help to reduce the possibility of them spreading it if they already have the disease), and then there were those who were mask-free, perhaps thinking that they are invincible or entirely uncaring.
But we are not invincible. And I’m not merely implying death. The traits that we were long urged to embrace to become one people, one nation with one destiny, seem to have been twisted off the axis point that holds us together.
Inspired by a fatherly figure and a brother in Christ, Mr. Harold Beharry, who has not failed to speak out against what I would like to describe as unfathomable developments in our land, I hereby submit today that the only answer to the ongoing shenanigans – in Guyana and the world over – is the Almighty God.
There is no winning, at anything really, without the endorsement of the Supreme Being, so, so-called leaders of this Dear Land of ours, I implore you, choose your battle wisely. Wage not war with the Creator of things. By taking matters into your own hands that is precisely what you have done, and we all are reaping the maddening consequences of your actions. STOP IT, STOP IT today! Not tomorrow or the proposed five odd months down the road, STOP IT NOW. Time is of the essence!

Yours patriotically,
A God-fearing daughter of the soil

