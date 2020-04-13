Soldier dies returning home during curfew

A Guyana Defense Force (GDF) is now dead, following a fatal accident on the Essequibo Coast last Thursday night.

The soldier has been identified as Jermaine Jones, 20, of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime around 09:55PM, just mere minutes away from his Queenstown residence.

It would have been during the government imposed COVID-19 curfew.

According to reports reaching this publication, Jones was at a birthday party, and was returning home when the accident occurred.

According to police report, Jones sped over a speed bump and lost control of his motorcycle before crashing.

Family of the dead man said that there is much more to the incident, than what is contained in the police report.

According to family members, Jones met his demise after colliding with a cow, which was reportedly tied on the road shoulder.

One of Jones’ cousins told Kaieteur News: “He ain’t run over no speed bump. He knows all them streets this because every day he does ride the same road… If was speed bump he would’ve slow down, plus right over the bump got a street light… we hear from the first responders that is the cow that deh tie on the road he run into. And after the people them see they cut the cow rope, because they had ample time to do so.”

Relatives told Kaieteur News last Friday that it was only when they had called to inquire where the young man was that they were made aware of the incident.

“It de getting late so we decide to call he to see where he was, then somebody answer the phone saying that he met in an accident.”

Jones reportedly died on the spot, having suffered severe injuries to his neck and head.

He was later pronounced dead by a doctor at the Suddie Public Hospital.

Jones, who is a member of the GDF’s Coastal Battalion, was on leave, and was due to return to work on the 16th of this month.

On the Essequibo Coast, it is the norm for residents to tie their animals along the road side.

Animals are allowed to roam freely during the night.

Despite efforts made by the Anna Regina Town Council to stamp out the practice, it is one that remains a challenge.