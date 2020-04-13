Rotate the presidency initially between Nandlall and Greenidge

David Hinds created a storm among PPP supporters and independent critics when he suggested the dissolution of the controversial 2020 election process and installing of an interim government.

I got an immediate email from one of the known names among the East Coast business community yelling out at what nonsense David was doing when he suggested the interim presidency go to David Granger. I really cannot fathom the thinking behind David’s choice.

It is a misplaced preference that will not work during the confabulation to shape the short-term regime. First, by what logic will you choose Granger? A stopgap administration means you have broken with the 2020 election, therefore you have to select people who do not personify the 2020 election miasma.

But at the end of the day, whoever becomes the president will have power that flows from the constitution. There is no such thing as a president that is stripped of his constitutional authority. An interim president will be running the affairs of Guyana with powers derived from the constitution.

Mr. Granger would be the last choice on the list from the PNC, because since he came to power he has had an implausible understanding of the constitution. More importantly, because of his attitude to constitutional power in the dialogue with the PNC’s partner, the AFC, it will not be wise for Granger to be president in the new dispensation.

Granger threw two discomforting spanners in the works during his talks with the AFC. First, he said as president, the constitution gives him the right to select his ministers, so he will not accept designated persons with designated portfolios from the AFC in the renewed Cummingsburg Accord.

Secondly, he was inflexible that he would not name a PM candidate, because the constitution gives him the right to select his own PM.

Obviously, Granger as interim president may not behave with such a truculent attitude, but why go that route only to have to regret it? But in any case, Granger’s selection is a non-starter, because it will constantly evoke memories of the March 2020 tragedy.

It would be best, for mental stability of the Cabinet, that you don’t have the leader of the PNC as president. I am open to reading what David’s explanation is, though I doubt I will ever accept his candidacy.

Irfaan Ali’s name will not travel with large constituencies where the PNC is ensconced. Having Ali as president will instill a picture of their leader being the loser. It would be best to allay those mental tortures by having Ali take a simple Cabinet position.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad, Dr. Rowley, predicts the current impasse will not end well. One has to read between the lines. Rowley was here in the thick of things two weeks ago. He has internalized the subtle worrying signs.

So was the Barbadian PM. She knows what she is talking about when she cited “forces” that are against the recount. PM Mottley was so right. Lowenfield’s 156 recount days proved Mottley right.

My take is that there are leaders inside the kingdoms of the PNC and AFC that are prepared to break up Guyana violently, or keep hogging power, even though the consequences will be a complete disaster for Guyana because of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no question in my mind that the conspirators inside the PNC and AFC will fight to stay in power, even if it means the resulting confusion will help spread the virus.

So an interim government is a possibility. It will have to test the generosity of the PPP, because they stand to lose more. They won the election and now they are told to forget about the victory and help architecture a better future for Guyana. In place of Granger as interim president, my formula is a rotational presidency – every six months – starting with someone not from the PNC and PPP.

After the first six months, there must be a lottery in which a name is pulled from the submissions from the PPP and PNC. Whoever is pulled, that person rules for six months, then the other party’s nominee.

My initial preference is for the names of Nandlall and Greenidge to be pulled. Whoever wins, starts the second term of the rotational presidency after the neutral person’s tenure is up. Election will not be less than two years away, because there will be a new constitution that has to be arrived at through painstaking consultation.

Finally, if there is an interim administration, it has to include personnel from outside the PNC and PPP.

