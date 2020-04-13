Police Coach Wilson urging athletes to stay fit

By Calvin Chapman

Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) head coach; Sergeant Lyndon Wilson, has called on not only his, but all athletes who are serious about making a career out of the sport to do whatever they can to stay fit and safe during this coronavirus lockdown.

Wilson, who been a coach for 23 years, explained that, “I think the postponement of sporting activities was essential because of the pandemic and I know that the covid-19 disease has daunted everyone spirits but people have to realize that this is necessary if we are going to overcome this horrible disease as soon as possible.”

“Until then, athletes can use their yard space if any, and do drills. Resistance training is essential. Pushups, pull-ups, back curls and abdominals to name a few.”

During the interview with Kaieteur Sport, the former all-round athlete who was certified in conditioning during an Olympic Solidarity course in Hungary, 2006, explained keeping condition may be a bit difficult, “(In terms of condition) It may be a bit difficult to work around. I don’t think anyone is being restricted from running so I would advise you get out early and get some long runs in but don’t gang up.”

“These little things will help you stay up to a level so whenever we overcome this crisis your coach will just need around three to six weeks to get you to the level where you left off before more specific work can be done to get you closer to your goals.”

Sergeant Wilson shared with Kaieteur Sport that he has always loved athletics and sports in general and he can recount as early as nursery school being a participant and, “I first made nationals in 1979 when I attended Bygeval Secondary for Team East Coast where I contested the sprints and long jump.”

In 1996, Wilson did his IAAF level 1 course and immediately after began his career as an instructor which has led to much success. The coach has performed national duties a total of 23 times and with the first chance coming in the 1997 Inter Guiana games which were held in Guyana before becoming the head coach at the PPYC in 1998.

Although Wilson coached Olympian Marian Burnett briefly, he recalls being most proud of being integral in preparing Winston George to qualify and participate in the 2012 Olympic Games in the men’s 400m event.

Although the 100m, 200m and 400m sprints have been his specialties, he explained that after he, “Took a likeness to middle distances after doing a middle distance Olympic Solidarity course in Brazil, 2005.”