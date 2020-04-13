One man’s food is another man’s poison

Dem boys seh dem gat some men who before dis pandemic cud not stay home. Dem gat to go out. Things change now. Some of dem you believe had red ants in dem house don’t wan lef it now fuh nuthin.

Dem boys know one man who like dah. He so happy staying home that he seh the Coronavirus is the best thing happen.

He seh how he wife nah wan travel anymore; she no longer shopping because she seh everything mek in China. She nah go to the Mall…to avoid crowds.

In fact, she spends all she time at home in a mask with her mouth closed.

According to the husband, that is not a virus; it is a blessing in disguise.

But one man’s food is another man’s poison.

Dem boys know another man who instead of going to the bar, drinkin’ from home.

He eye get black and blue. He fuget weh he deh and ask he wife fuh she phone number.

Dem boys thinking about Osama Bin Laden. He been lockdown in the house fuh five years. Dem boys wonderin’ whether he was the one who call in those Navy Seals himself.

The Coronavirus change a lot of thing. Long time, if you walk in bank with mask dem call the police. Now, if you walk in bank with a mask you are one valued customer.

Dem boys seh some bank tellers think dem smart. A bank teller get lack up by the police for tekkin the bank money home. He claim that he was going to wuk from home.

Talk half and stay home!