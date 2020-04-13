Ministry says no new COVID-19 cases in Guyana

As of April 12th, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) reported that there were no new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana.

According to the data that was shared by the Public Health Ministry last evening, the confirmed cases remain at 45, with the number of deaths at six.

To date, 193 persons have been tested for the disease, 148 of which came back negative.

The number of persons under the MOPH’s institutional isolation and quarantine facilities are at 31 and 13, respectively.

On Saturday, during a virtual press conference, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, has assured that there are sufficient supplies to meet the dietary needs of patients in quarantine and in isolation by the Ministry of Public Health.

The Prime Minister who heads the National COVID-19 Taskforce, was responding to a question posed during that virtual press briefing.

“A complaint of persons not being provided with the kind of food that they would normally wish to have has been brought to my attention. I am not a doctor, but I can say this, it depends on whatever symptoms the persons hospitalized or those in institutional care are displaying. It’s according to these symptoms, that treatment is administered and therefore meals would have to be supplied according to what has been prescribed by the medical personnel,” he explained.

The Prime Minister also added that some persons were allowed to have home-cooked meals delivered to them.

“I have been advised that home-cooked meals have been allowed and the person has been provided with adequate food not only in keeping with their preference as a vegetarian but on religious grounds as well.”

Health and quarantine facilities have been in preparedness since the first case of coronavirus was reported on March 11, he reminded. Moreover, the health facilities are usually stocked with dietary supplies in preparation for patients.

Furthermore, data also disclosed that three persons are now patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for developing worsened conditions.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) there are 1, 610, 109 confirmed cases worldwide, with deaths at 99, 690. In the region of the Americas there are 536, 664 confirmed cases with 19, 294 deaths.