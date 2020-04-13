Jamal Durant: Bringing awareness to COVID-19 through art

By Renay Sambach

Upcoming artist, Jamal Durant, is using his talent to bring awareness to the novel Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19) positive cases in Guyana have increased over the past few days.

Durant, 22, who hails from Old Kara Kara, Linden, Region 10, has created a drawing with a strong Coronavirus message.

“I would say this piece is purely subjective to viewers because art is subjective so one might see social distancing while another, quarantining. I would like the viewers to see both social distancing and quarantining. They are both extremely important not only for ourselves, but to the people around us.”

In his effort to educate people, Durant aims is for the drawing to open the eyes of the persons who are still not seeing the seriousness of the deadly virus.

Durant highlighted that he hopes his drawing helps persons to see that the measures that were put in place is not to deprive them of anything but to protect them through this pandemic.

Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of thousands worldwide with over a million persons infected.

“The piece shows tears flowing from my eyes, me crying out for a better tomorrow while I am locked away in my home. It shows my pain for the people and our country. This virus is affecting everyone regardless of their creed, race or social class. Since this pandemic is not something you can see or touch, I tried to display the outside as a dangerous place.”

He pointed out that the historic Stabroek Market which is usually crowded on a daily basis is now empty.

The caution tapes urge persons to stay away; the barbwires and cones indicate danger.

Grass has now taken over the area since it has been a while since anyone has visited there, Durant explained.

Durant added that he has started drawing at a young age and that he never attended art school. Durant shared that at first drawing was just a hobby for him.

His drawings were receiving numerous compliments from his friends and everyone else who got the chance to see his creation.

“My mother is my inspiration and she always compliments my drawing and overtime I realized that I was good and I started doing 3D drawings.”

A large number of persons are still disregarding the precautionary measures, endangering attempts to halt the spread.

Durant said that he hopes that persons take the partial lockdown that was declared by government seriously and that they encourage other persons to do the same.