iBet to host eSports FIFA 20 Tournament, over $100,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs

With the sportsworld at a standstill, iBet Supreme is looking to provide entertainment while reinforcing the necessary measures needed to fight the global pandemic, COVID-19 as part of its corporate responsibility.iBet Supreme in collaboration with Banks DIH through their Monster Energy Drink brand will host a FIFA 20 eSports tournament. This will be played online so that participants won’t have to leave their homes thus adhering to the laws governing the current COVID-19 situation.

The tournament, League of Champions, will feature 32 participants in 31 games across 8 playing days spanning two weeks.

It will be open to persons above the age of 18, and the final selection will be done based on information provided during registration.

It will be a straight knock-out tournament with the winners of the first round advancing to the round of 16, then to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

The winner will pocket $50,000 and a case of Monster Energy drinks, while the runner-up will receive $25,000, and the same prizes as the winner.

Third place will walk also away with $15,000 and the corresponding prizes.While it can be argued that this is the first venture of its kind in Guyana, eSports is a growing industry since it became mainstream around 2010, eSports is now a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing and providing funding for tournaments and other events.

iBet Supreme is looking to open a pathway into this industry in Guyana with our inaugural tournament.

For registration and tournament information call us on telephone number 608-7036. Registration will begin today Monday 13th 2020 and the first match day will be on Saturday 18th.

Supreme Ventures, a well-respected and well-regulated company, operates its Guyanese brand, iBet Supreme through Supreme Ventures Guyana Holdings Inc. (SVGH) and Supreme Ventures Enterprise Inc. (SVE).