Hinterland Boxing Coach wants boxers to keep training despite the closer of Gyms

By Sean Devers

The COVID-19 Pandemic has ravaged over 180 Countries and slowly bringing economies world-wide to halt and Guyana is no exception.

The two International Airports and Borders with Brazil and Surname have been closed, while there is nationwide 6 to 6 curfew and people are being urged to stay at Home unless there is an urgent need to go on the streets.

The Sporting industry has been rocked to its knees with all sporting events suspended including Boxing with all Gyms across the Country being ordered to close to help minimise the spreading of a virus that has no known cure and has so far infected at least 45 Guyanese, while killing six up to yesterday.

Boxing Coach Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers told Kaiteur Sports from his home in the Mining Town of Linden in Region 10 that due to the COVID19 all he does now is contact the Hinterland Boxers by phone asking them to keep training but not in large groups.

“They can train by doing physical work, shadow Boxing and skipping but no sparring due to the social distancing rule,” said Coach Rogers.

Rogers, who hails from Berbice, stressed that no more than three or four persons can be in one group and reminded that Boxing Gyms are still closed.

“Well they are all at home so most of them are doing training as individuals without any supervision from a coach. I am receiving regular calls from the boxers and their parents from Regions six, seven, eight, nine and one asking when I will return to continue to work with them. I am pleading with them to stay focus and at home and as soon as the COVID 19 is over and we are back to normal, I will return,” said former lightweight pugilist.

“To all Guyana, I am pleading and begging please maintain social distancing and avoid too many cold drinks, eat fruits and nutritious food, do a lot of physical exercise, eat lots vegetables and health food, wash hands very often and please sanitize every time and always and if you don’t have anything urgent to do please stay at home,” said Rogers.

According to Rogers, the Parents of the Girls can’t wait for the continuation of the boxing programme in the hinterland especially in regions 8, 9, 6 and 7 because there are a lot of females there and sometimes the males take advantage of them, especially when they drink alcohol.

“For the parents, because the sport makes the young boxers highly disciplined, they are willing to work with the hinterland coaches to produce champions out of their regions. They thank the Ministry of Social Cohesion for making such a great move to employ hinterland coaches, especiallyfor the sport of boxing.

They also see it’s a great move since the sports Amerindians are dominant in are boxing and football. Presently some of the boxers are calling and enquiring how can I arrange for them to get personal gear,” said Rogers.

Asked about the standard of boxing in the Hinterland, Rogers, who fought as a Pro 23 times between 2001 and 2017, said he felt the standard is moving forward.

“In Region number one we have boxers who competed in Georgetown and won gold and silver. We also gained the best boxer award twice in region 8, while they also gained gold and silver after competing in the City. Region 9 did an excellent job winning gold, silver, bronze and three-time best boxer award. They also had a competition Brazil vs Lethem, then Brazil vs Guyana. Region six competed in Georgetown and also gain gold and silver,” added Rogers.

Rogers said he feels that when the COVID-19 is over we will see lots more hinterland boxing champions because it is hoped that the Ministry will open up on a larger scale. We are thinking of hosting a hinterland competition around Guyana so it’s gonna be a great venture countrywide.

“My biggest challenge was heading into the hinterland and thinking it would have been difficult, but meeting different people and teaching a sport which I am certified in, a sport which I have been doing all my life. My heart and soul is in that sport, it gives me the great pleasure to give back in so many places, to teach young boys and girls and even teach adults some training techniques to become coaches,” Rogers concluded.