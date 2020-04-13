Latest update April 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Forty-year-old moped rider sixteenth fatality

Suriname- A Guyanese man living in Suriname was killed over the weekend after a horrendous motorcycle crash.

Dead: Vickey Sebaran

Dead is Vickey Sebaran, 40, a father of two.
The De Ware Tijd newspaper reported that Sebaran, who died on Saturday morning after a head-on collision with a vehicle, is the 16th death for this year in that neighbouring country.
The collision took place on Zwartenhovenbrugstraat near Anton de Komstraat.
Videos from nearby security cameras indicated that the motorcyclist overtook a car that was turning.
His handlebars hit the vehicle. He then collided with an oncoming vehicle. He reportedly died on spot.
The two cars were seized by police as part of the investigations.
Family members in Guyana said they were preparing to have a get-together.
Sebaran, a painter by profession, had lived in Suriname since he was five.

The scene of the accident. (De Ware Tijd photo)

