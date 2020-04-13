Latest update April 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Bandits tie-up security guard, invade Cotton Tree business on Good Friday

Even religious holidays are not respected by criminals.

The business place which was attacked on Friday morning.

A Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice business was on Friday morning invaded by armed bandits and robbed.
That day was observed by Christians as Good Friday.
According to the owner, Rajesh Persaud, he was informed by his security guard around 02:30hrs Friday that armed perpetrators pounced on his business.
He disclosed that he was at home (different location from business) when the security guard called him and told him what took place.
“They tie he up and stick the gun on him and let he lay down flat on the ground.”
Based on the information, his security guard provided, three men barged unto the premises and held him at gunpoint before proceeding to tie him up.
One was armed with a handgun and two others with large pieces of wood. They reportedly entered through a back entrance after attempts to enter through the front were unsuccessful.
They reportedly stole a quantity of phone cards, four flat screen televisions, a microwave, the DVR for the surveillance cameras and approximately $180,000 in cash. Kaieteur News understands that three persons were detained the said day.
Investigations are in progress, police said.

