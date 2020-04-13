Appeal to President Granger for an expedited, transparent recount

DEAR EDITOR,

Though disappointed with the governance of the coalition, I still voted for it on March 2 because of the leadership of Mr. Granger. Like me, he is an abiding Christian and a God-fearing man. He is only among a few in the coalition who championed good governance while some Ministers became worse than those they replaced in PPP. Questions abound about bribe dealing and other corruption transactions. Fortunately, I heard no rumours of the President or family members being tainted with self-enrichment. I always praised and defended him. I saw him as a man of decency, morality, integrity, and good intentions. But these values he long stood for are now in doubt because of his behaviour since March 4. There is a side of the President I am now seeing and which I cannot support as a Christian and which makes me and friends think less about the decency of Mr. Granger.

The President has been silent on countless reports of electoral fraud that have not been disputed. International observers from CARICOM, OAS, Carter Center, European Union as well Ambassadors from the US, UK and Canada, condemned the blatant fraud with respect to tabulating the Region 4 SOPs. The behaviour of our party comrades at GECOM and in court convinces supporters that we lost the election. Could the riggers not show some elements of public decency? We voted for the coalition because we didn’t like what PPP was doing. Now, we are behaving worse than PPP.

Mr. President you are surrounded by shady characters obsessed with power and terrible intentions. Is the Granger I know driven by greed for political power to destroy his reputation and character as one of our country’s finest sons? Is this the same person I voted for? Many of my friends, neighbours, church members are asking the same question. Almost all of them are turned off by the behaviour of the President and some of the questionable characters around him. It is not in our psyche as Christians to condone fraud and dishonesty. The President is losing traditional support and in another election many are saying they are not likely to vote for APNU. When will Mr. Granger’s no nonsense wife and two daughters take a stand against electoral fraud and urge husband and father not to ruin the good name of the family and take actions to stem political hemorrhage?

Mr. President, don’t you have any conscience about the political destruction you are bringing to your party and our country by being silent on the sordid affairs at GECOM and that Mingo fraud at counting and recounting of SOPs of Region 4? You have a constitutional duty to be honest and not endorse those who are bent on supporting electoral fraud. The behaviour of our three government Commissioner on GECOM and a few of your colleagues is shameless. Please don’t pay them mind or heed their urging for you to condone rigging. Sir, too many decent supporters are leaving the party over this attempted fraud. You are now being surrounded by and listening to scoundrels costing us support in future elections. Why ignore the views of those decent people who voted for you? Think of your illness, age, family relations, supporters, and lifelong comrades! Is holding on to power through fraud worth it? The international community has indicated that it won’t allow the fraud and won’t recognize a government arising out of it.

The country has been deeply divided. The President has a unique opportunity to bring healing and unity by instructing his three commissioners to support a quick recount to bring finale to the elections. President Granger must order the recount of Region Four SOPs as was done with the other nine regions.

Sir, your reputation and that of your family are on the line. Act decisively to restore your honour and instruct your commissioner to support an expedited, transparent recount to be completed before month’s end! And whatever the outcome, let’s accept it! If our party loses a fair count, so be it! Bow out gracefully! Don’t let your name be further demonized. Leave your legacy intact! We will be a vibrant opposition and we will rebuild and win the next election. A strong opposition is needed to confront the PPP if it is the winner, and we will hold it to rule of law as you exemplary did between 2011 and 2015. The longer you hold on to office through dubious means and obstructing to a transparent count, the more difficult it would be to rebuild our party. May God bless you!

Yours truly,

Bro. Joshua Emmanuel