You can’t put cat fuh watch milk

Apr 12, 2020 Dem Boys Seh

Dem boys nah know wah gah done fuss – the Coronavirus pandemic or de election recount.
Dem boys expect more twist in the recount.
You can’t put cat fuh watch milk. Dem boys predict dem guh rig even the recount.
Dem boys seh everything gat it good side though.
Is a good thing dat Lolofeel nah bin in charge of the testing for the Coronavirus.
It would tek 156 days fuh the first test result to come back.
By dah time, everybody dead.
Dem boys seh that Mingo mek Lolofeel look like a boy scout.
If it was up to Mingo, he would ah count out dem 400,000 votes in one hour… and tell yuh the results before he start count.
Dem boys larn that Mingo mean different thing in different language.
In Spanish it means ‘balls’; in Latin it means ‘to urinate’ and in the Urban Dictionary it means ‘a silly person.’
So you mean fuh tell dem boys that we had a silly person pissing all over we elections with he balls hanging out?
Dem boys seh Happy Easter and watch out fuh Lolofeel next move!

New 2019