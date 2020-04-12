Steering the masses to simplified technological wisdom… IT Consultant, Philip Inshanally, is a ‘Special Person’

With diligent efforts being made to run the world almost entirely on technology, it would be far removed for countries to not put measures in place to follow suit. Failure to do so would be daring to have an antiquated existence.

But can Guyana really follow suit? Certainly, is the answer Philip Inshanally will give you, especially since he has no aversion to sharing his vast technological wisdom with those less versed.

Doing this for him is not merely about making a dollar, rather it is the outcome of a fusion of love for technology and sharing knowledge, which he embodies all too well.

“I love technology and sharing my knowledge and expertise with others; this is my passion,” Inshanally recently divulged.

While he may not be alone on such a mission, Inshanally stands a cut above the rest because he believes by so indulging, he can be the proof that this South American territory has true, unadulterated and astounding technological talent to offer. In fact, he is always ready and willing to prove to the world that Guyana can compete in any tech tussle and emerge triumphant, if given the chance.

UPBRINGING

But before delving further into his technological ways, let’s peek a bit into Inshanally’s background.

Born on March 10, 1984 to Rampat, a self-employed man, and Zareena Inshanally, a housewife, our ‘Special Person’ grew up in the Houston Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, where he presently resides. He was the second of two children born to his parents’ union, the elder being a girl.

Inshanally spoke of attending Charlestown Secondary School and recalled fondly that sporting events such as cricket and inter-school competitions were “the rave” for him.

But he had a passion that was daily becoming bigger than anything else within his being, and as he became older, it morphed to the point of no suppression.

To say he devoured information about technology, metaphorically, would in fact be an understatement as Inshanally deliberately overloaded with whatever he could find. Perhaps in the quest to become a human fountain of tech knowledge, who knows?

SELF-STUDIED

“Self-study”, is the phrase he uses to explain the knowledge he effortlessly wields. “(I) bought books and training video courses and followed along with lots of practice,” he said reflecting on the journey to becoming a tech-devotee.Despite being self-studied, it was after completing the requisite certifying examinations, from an authorized testing center here in Guyana, that Inshanally was truly able to unleash his technological magic…uh, wisdom.

And he is always seeking to acquire more knowledge. Inshanally confided, “for my most recent accomplishment, my Cisco-certified Internetwork Expert CCIE#61204, I had to travel outside of Guyana to do the second part of the requirements, the CCIE certification requires two exams – a written online exam and a practical lab exam.”

“The practical lab exam is not available in Guyana at this time,” he saw the need to quip.

Currently, he is an IT Consultant, who is the remote author of two international companies: Internetwork Experts (www.ine.com) and Cybrary (www.cybrary.it), and they both provide IT training across the internet.

In fact, Inshanally is credited with the creation of at least five international training video courses for internetwork experts.

Additionally, he has the arguable distinction of being the first Guyanese within our shores who has written an International IT certification guidebook which is readily available on the worldwide web too. The book, CompTIA Linux+ Certification Guide, focuses on the current CompTIA Linux+ exams LX0-103 and LX0-104 objectives, and I’m sure it has received the stamp of approval from those who are able to grasp its content, unsupervised.

TRUE INTENTION

In explaining his decision to make informative technological information readily available in a user-friendly manner, Inshanally revealed his true intention. “I wanted to make a difference. As I was pursuing my IT studies, the materials that I used were all written by foreigners. Additionally, the training video courses were all taught by foreigners. This motivated me to use my passion for IT to be the first Guyanese to create IT materials with International standards, including written and training videos courses that anyone in or outside of Guyana, with internet access, can use.”

Speaking to the work he does, Inshanally painted a verbal picture of its importance stating, “My work is relevant to those who are looking to learn something new in their respective field of technology.” He made it clear too that just about anyone, “can watch any of my training video courses and grasp the materials, similarly, anyone can go through my book, focusing on a particular chapter and get the steps they are desirous of learning easily.”

Considering his sterling IT wisdom, a query was made of Inshanally whether he’d, at some point, planned to head to greener pastures, perhaps the United States, where it is likely that he could easily land a job at any of the Silicon Valley-based tech companies, and be well compensated too.Well, at least the possibly exists that he could have had such thoughts before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pretty much neutralized such plans, at least for the moment.

LOVE FOR COUNTRY

But in response to such possibility, Inshanally, without hesitation, revealed that he has chosen to remain resident in the land of his birth because of his love for country. He demonstrates his love by “assisting others as the need arises”, through a range of methods including text messages, phone calls, remote assistance and even site visits.

He gets great satisfaction from the thought that “I’m able to impart my knowledge and expertise to my fellow Guyanese, and others abroad too, and they know that it was a Guyanese who created the content they use.” What Inshanally is able to do, doesn’t require much effort, given the fact that he readily confessed to having a penchant for “sharing my knowledge and not holding back anything from anyone.”

He credits the Creator with giving him the intellect to become masterful enough at his profession to gain success but at the same time remain wise enough to recognize the importance of budgeting his time to factor in quality time with the joy of his life – Matthew Zach Inshanally, his son. “I always make time to spend with my son because he’s all that I got,” he intoned, subliminally revealing what drives him to remain at the top of his game and his very reason for continued existence in a world that could sometimes be so hard to navigate.

Amid helping others appreciate technology and its ever-advancing global reach, and his zeal to be more than just a good father, Inshanally does take some time to unwind. To do so, he indulges sometimes in activities such as: swimming, martial arts, pools, cricket, dominos, meditation, and he is known to get his gym on too.

Inshanally appreciates the twist and turns of life for these, he believes, help to shortlist people’s passions and desires that can propel them to ultimate success. “I did it, you can too,” is the advice he proffers to youths. The message he preaches too is that since “self-confidence is the key to being successful, never give up no matter what life throws at you. Also, do not allow anyone to get to you. Their jealousy is your victory!”

For being an enterprising young man with the vision to help steer the masses to technological edification, we at Kaieteur News have decided to name Philip Inshanally our ‘Special Person’ of the Week.