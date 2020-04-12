More than 50 crewmen on SBM vessel in Brazil test positive for Coronavirus

– ExxonMobil assures screening measures in place for Guyana

SBM Offshore, a Dutch-based company that provides Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels as well as mooring systems throughout the world, had reported last week that it was forced to remove some of its crewmen from a vessel in one of its operating territories as they exhibited symptoms related to the coronavirus. After several tests were carried out, it was confirmed that the crewmen were positive COVID-19 cases.

While SBM was tightlipped about how many men fell ill and where they operated, several international online media agencies were able to ascertain that more than 50 SBM workers tested positive for the virus.

Norwegian based news site, Upstream Online, for example, reported that at least 53 crew members on an SBM FPSO in Brazil are infected while 29 have been quarantined in a hotel.

One informed contractor source told Upstream that SBM plans to do a progressive shutdown of the unit followed by a complete sanitization operation.

Upon noting same, Kaieteur News made contact with ExxonMobil’s Public Affairs Advisor, Janelle Persaud, regarding measures in place for Guyana and if screening was done for SBM officials who are also operating on the Liza Destiny, the country’s first FPSO that is producing and storing oil from the Liza Phase One Project in the Stabroek Block.

Persaud said, “We have had a process in place to screen workers before going offshore for several weeks now. The workers on our main vessels have been offshore for more than two weeks. We have measures in place to monitor all workers so everyone remains safe and healthy.”

Kaieteur News would have reported on Friday that the Dutch company, which is completing the construction of Guyana’s second oil storage vessel, the Liza Unity, has been forced to make several adjustments to its work plan in light of the effects of the novel coronavirus.

Expounding on this front, SBM said that construction yards in China reopened in February and are now close to planned capacity. In Singapore and Dubai, it said that the yards were open until the end of March. But since last week, the authorities suspended activities at the yard in Singapore for a period of two weeks. In light of this, SBM said that some delays in project execution will be unavoidable. It should be noted that Guyana’s Liza Unity is also being constructed in the Singapore shipyard and would, therefore, be affected by the closure.

The Company was keen to note however that it is in close contact with clients and business partners to manage the situation, adjust execution planning and where appropriate, create mitigation plans. SBM also said that it is carrying out construction activities in many parts of the world. But additional measures and protocols have been put in place to ensure the health and well-being of staff and contractors at the yards.

Further to this, SBM said that business continuity protocols have been activated at offshore operations. To keep offshore operations safe and stable, only essential maintenance is being performed. SBM said that crew changes have become more difficult as travel restrictions often apply in and out of countries where the company has operations or crew members are located. As such, it said that crew rotations have been extended for those offshore while their upcoming counterparts are in self-quarantine at monitored facilities onshore.