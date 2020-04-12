Man arrested as police make major ganja find in Berbice

In its continued illicit drugs eradication exercise, the Guyana Police Force was able to find and destroy four cannabis (ganja) farms, together with camps and dried cannabis. The massive find came when police ranks conducted its exercise along the Berbice River on Thursday last.

The first farm, which was an average acre in size, was found at Morgunston Village. A camp was also found with about 5,000 plants ranging from one to four feet in height.

The second farm was found at Gaettroy Village. It was about an acre in size and also had a camp. About 5,000 plants, ranging one to four feet in height were found.

The third farm, which was about two acres in size with a camp on the location, was also found at Gaettroy Village. This camp had about 15,000 plants ranging from one to six feet in height.

During the operation, police ranks were able to capture a 40- year-old resident of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, who was on the location. He is expected to be charged with cultivating prohibited plants.

The final farm, which was about an acre also with a camp, was found at Bartica Village, Berbice River. There about 10,000 plants, ranging from one to six feet in height were already harvested and left to dry in the field and under the camp, were found.

After photographing the plants and camps, police ranks then proceeded to destroy them with fire.

An investigation is ongoing. (Samuel Whyte)