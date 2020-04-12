Justice Claudette Singh called on to take control of GECOM’s narrative by boosting PR

Positioning the proposed national recount as a simple process is misleading the public and setting the stage for distrust and misrepresentation of the spirit and intent of the proposed work plan of Keith Lowenfield, Chief Elections Officer (CEO). It distorts GECOM’s commitment to ensuring compliance with its constitutional mandate in a fair, transparent and credible way.

The seeds of misrepresentation, confusion and division are being sowed, instead of concerned parties taking a rational approach to decision making at the level of the Commission. Such an approach will preserve the integrity of our institutions, social cohesion and oneness, in an effort to arrive at a resolution.

We need not continue to jump into the pits of hell to destroy each other every time we disagree. In doing so, we make ourselves vulnerable to opportunistic forces whose genuine interest may not be the collective, with whom we must either succeed together or fail together.

It is noted, those who are saying election results in Region 4 are not credible, themselves do not want a recount of the other regions, where the coalition has raised concerns and requested recounts that were denied. This occurred in districts where it has been said the PPP won.

There is a perception that some in society are forever deemed guilty and have to prove their innocence, while others are always innocent or victims. The hullabaloo over the past few days about a proposed work plan to conduct the recount in 156 days, ignored in large part, the role of a key player that has brought this upon the nation.

As per PPP-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj, his fellow PPP Commissioner Robeson Benn at a GECOM meeting advised the CEO that the computation of his work plan must see two commissioners at each workstation. This meant three workstations. Gunraj’s position was corroborated by PNC-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander.

In spite of this understanding of what the work plan would entail, Benn left the meeting last Wednesday and deliberately misled the media with a complaint about the amount of time it will take to complete the count.

At the conclusion of last Thursday’s meeting, Gunraj rationalised the CEO’s suggestion for the limited workstations and stated: “The CEO’s suggestion for three tables was informed by his understanding [of Benn’s recommendation] that each table should be manned by two paired commissioners (Guyana Chronicle 10th April – “Lowenfield to revise recounting plan…PPP-aligned commissioners counter with 10-day proposal). He further added, “That provided a major restriction, and with the removal of that restriction, I believe that the number of tables can be expanded very easily.”

This behaviour of Benn demonstrates an intent to create confusion, and misrepresent to the public the discussion that transpired in GECOM. It is time GECOM does something about this type of behaviour which is picked up by the party and their surrogates, and amplified by supportive media, resulting in the vilest of attacks, in this instance on the CEO and GECOM.

Justice Claudette Singh SC is called on to take control of the narrative as it relates to GECOM, its operation and decision making. Why is GECOM’s Public Relations Officer not the frontline person packaging and presenting information pertaining to the commission, which is her duty?

The majority of information coming from GECOM is through the PPP commissioners. Most times, as in this instance, they can easily be proven not factual only sensational. I am on public record as saying that for democracy to stand, GECOM cannot lose the battle for truth. This society is inundated with misinformation, even as there is a paucity of information from GECOM.

On one side there is confusion/concern and feelings of being somehow denied and held hostage to personal commitments and agreements influenced by lies and distortion. Supporters are trusting that the calm and patience exercised by their leaders will bring them the rewards of election victory, given results of Regions 1 to 10 were completed and duly declared, as supported in the ruling of Justice Franklyn Holder.

In denying the attempt by Reaz Holladar and Bharrat Jagdeo to have the second and final declaration nullified, Justice Holder stated that, “based on documents tendered before the Court, Mingo subsequently took the necessary steps to comply with the ruling of the Court, and more importantly Section 84” (Guyana Chronicle, 1st April, 2020- ‘No jurisdiction’ | High Court throws out PPP’s challenge to Mingo’s declaration’).

Said article also reports the Judge as saying that, “as of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, there was no evidence before the Court stating that the Region Four Returning Officer breached the High Court Order handed down by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire”.

The other side has invested $34-plus million hiring a lobbying firm (Mercury Public Affairs) which from all appearances, seems set out to shape public opinion with regards to GECOM, the Government and election results. There are extensive lobbying efforts and a massive misinformation campaign, that also includes claims of the PPP having won the election.

To date, that has not been declared by GECOM or supported in the declared regional counts.

The stage has been well set – the plot to create confusion and damage the credibility of the election process/results. There is doubt that notwithstanding GECOM’s commitment to a recount, if the results do not represent what some desire, that these will ever be accepted. Such reaction will be aided by those who claim to know and are seemingly disinterested by efforts to address the grievances via a different process and in the presence of a CARICOM high level team.

Some have become emboldened in the disrespect permeating in the society created by the misinformation campaign. In media identification, GECOM and government officials are referred to in derogatory terms such as “crooks,” continuing to shape negative public opinion, even as we await a national recount.

Guyana has sunk to a new low. We have demonstrated by the actions of some that we would send Guyana into anarchy before we give an inch. How much farther could we sink when we invite foreign occupation of our lands? This must be the beginnings of the Dutch disease we have been warned of. It’s the oil.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper)