HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!

Today we at Kaieteur News join our Christian brothers and sisters to celebrate Easter, an occasion when the supernatural exploits of the risen Christ are remembered. Although he offered his life to redeem mankind, his glory was of such that even death and the grave could not keep Him bound.

He lives so that we can each live our purpose. May we all recognize the importance of this Easter celebration as we continue to navigate 2020.

Below are even more Easter sentiments…

PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER

Easter is the most sacred Christian festival. It celebrates Jesus’s resurrection – the most important event in Christianity – which is the core of Jesus’s message, ministry and mission on earth.

The Holy Gospel recounts Jesus’s betrayal, arrest, trial, suffering, crucifixion, burial and glorious resurrection. It commemorates, also, the promise of the redemption of mankind through the sacrifice of his life.

Jesus’s death was a source of great anguish for his disciples, who were plunged into deep despondency. The promises of his ministry on earth seemed to be doomed; hopes were dashed; the prospects of proselytizing the gentiles were halted.

Jesus’s miraculous resurrection on the third day, at Easter, dispelled the darkness of despair and doubt. It reignited hope for the devout.

Easter is a celebration of that hope. It recalls the triumph of Jesus’s life over death. It reasserts the power of hope over fear and that the dawn of daylight will come at the end of the darkest night.

Easter this year, when kites should have been soaring in Guyanese skies and when families should have been outdoors picnicking and socializing with friends, most of us will remain indoors. Except for our country’s doctors, nurses and medical personnel and police officers and those involved in essential services, most of us will remain at home and in a subdued and reflective mood because of the threat of the formidable COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The disease will prevail only if we lose hope and only if we fail to act responsibly. We must not submit to despair.

Easter’s message reassures us that hope is inextinguishable. It reminds us of our duty to each other. It urges us to heed Jesus’s prescription to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

Easter reignites hope that the Guyanese people can, and will, overcome the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. Let us act responsibly in the days ahead and comply with the public health directives which are aimed at protecting all of us.

I wish every Guyanese a happy Easter!

>>>><<<< PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM The People’s National Congress Reform extends Easter Greetings to all Guyanese and more especially to members of our Christian Community, both here and around the world, on the celebration of one of the most important events in the Christian Calendar. This festival, which commemorates the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, contains both in its symbolic significance, and its secular relevance, important and powerful messages. For the members of the Christian Community, the Easter story represents the fulfilment of God’s prophecy that mankind would be offered the hope of eternal life through the sacrificial death of His son, Jesus Christ and His subsequent Resurrection from the dead. It is this faith, which has kept the worldwide Christian Church alive and enabled its followers to significantly contribute towards making the earth a better place for all mankind. This Easter season in Guyana, we face a serious public health crisis as the nation takes steps to combat the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The PNCR calls on all Guyanese to obey the orders and advisories that have been issued. COVID-19 is a Global Pandemic for which there is no vaccination; no cure. As Guyanese, let us work together to fight and conquer this disease, let us now be our brothers and sisters keeper. This Easter let us be inspired; let us pray for the deliverance of our nation, let us celebrate our multi-religious, multi-cultural, multi-ethnic society. Let us be proud of this rich mosaic that is Guyana. Our diversity is an asset, not a liability. HAPPY EASTER TO ALL! >>>><<<< PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY Easter is one of our nation’s most anticipated holidays during which Guyanese from all backgrounds participate in the traditional kite-flying and other family-related activities that have become synonymous with the occasion. It is foremost a very sacred time for Christians across the world marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter also provides many pertinent lessons for all humanity through its teachings of tolerance, humility, love and respect for others while offering an abundance of hope that one will rise despite being confronted with insurmountable challenges. It is that hope which gives meaningful purpose to all mankind for both personal and societal advancement. This year Easter is being observed at a trying time for our country as we confront a concerted attempt to subvert democracy by rigging our national elections, and the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While our celebrations will be tempered by the troubling political environment and the precautions issued to combat COVID-19, we urge that our spirits not be dampened as we reflect on the significance and messages of Easter and the importance it can play in helping to realize universal peace and brotherhood among all. We encourage all to practice social distancing and desist from congregating in large numbers on Easter Monday. Happy Easter to all Guyanese! >>>><<<<

GUYANA AGRICULTURAL AND GENERAL WORKERS UNION

The observances of Easter is one of the most important and sacred festivals of Christianity. The observance which speaks to the crucifixion and subsequent resurrection of Jesus Christ is one of the most poignant chapters of Christianity. The festival also brings an end to the Lenten period which sees the faithful engaged in prayer and fasting for a forty day period as they redouble their faith and cleanse their bodies and mind. Indeed, it is a period of deep reverence and is yet another reminder of commitment to our beliefs and the upholding of our sacred traditions.

Easter in Guyana has grown to now encompass Guyanese from all walks-of-life, Christians and non-Christians alike. It is punctuated by the dotting of the skies with colourful kites, smiling and happy children and all-round joy and happiness. It sees the coming together of families and friends. And, it is a time of year anticipated by all Guyanese. Indeed, Easter is one of the many high points on the Guyanese calendar of events and is yet another reminder of what makes our nation even more unique and special.

This year’s Easter, of course, will be vastly different from the years gone-by. Our people have been confined to their homes as the coronavirus wreaks havoc not only in Guyana but in every corner of our world. Easter finds, indeed, our world in a state of turmoil and deep anxiety as people have grown apprehensive and their normal way of life has been severely curtailed.

As we consider our present-day situation, the enduring message of Easter remains relevant. It reminds us, to some extent, of the challenges Christ and his disciplines faced in their times and the adversities they would have eventually overcome. It is a story of perseverance and the will of people to confront those who seek to thwart what they stood for despite the tall obstacles put in their way. It is also a reminder that even the darkest of periods are only but a period and eventually that will soon pass. Indeed we are confident, like in times before, as peoples have been gripped by one crisis or the other, we again will overcome and persevere and we will become stronger and better for it all.

The lessons of Easter are also instructive for our local situation as well. At this time, when certain forces seek to oppress the will of our people and throw by the wayside our fledgling democracy, the story of Easter reminds us that those who seek to exploit us are never successful. Their nefarious ploys were confronted and roundly defeated as the forces of good and righteous are able to triumph. We remain convinced that those who seek to foist their will on our country will not succeed, their ploys, plots, and plans will be defeated as history and time has thought us.

GAWU, at this time, extends Easter Greetings to all Guyanese and more especially to members of our Christian Community, both here and around the world, on this most auspicious event of the Christian Calendar. For the members of the Christian Community, the Easter story represents the fulfilment of God’s Prophecy that mankind would be offered the hope of eternal life through the sacrificial death of His son, Jesus Christ and His subsequent Resurrection from the dead. It is this faith which has kept the worldwide Christian Church alive and enabled its followers to significantly contribute towards making the earth a better place for all mankind.