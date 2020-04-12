East Berbice police find large cache of ammunition

Latest update April 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
The bags were retrieved by police ranks, who, upon checking inside, found 205 live cartridges and a 32″ Panasonic flat screen television. The cartridges, which were packed in boxes of various sizes, and the television were seized and lodged by the police ranks, this publication understands.
No one has been arrested an investigation continues.
