CDC calls for unified relief effort for poor and vulnerable citizens – gives month’s supply of food items to 1,759 households – Director General

With Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, at its helm, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been working tirelessly to provide relief for the poor and vulnerable, sharing out hampers and protective gear.

So far, it has helped 1,759 households in 25 communities to benefit from relief distribution, as of April 9, according to a recent release.

Reaching communities across five regions so far, each hamper contains a month’s supply of food items, the CDC said.

This was achieved between April 5 and 9 last, according to Craig.

Senior Response Officer of the CDC, Captain Salim October, said that the success of this exercise so far has been achieved through CDC’s careful coordination through the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) with local Non-Governmental organisations (NGOs), Governmental Agencies, Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), Community Liaisons and some members of the private sector.

“As the national authority for Disaster Risk Management, we are heartened by these wide-ranging, noble and humanitarian driven acts that no doubt will rebound to increased food security for many. The CDC, publicly acknowledges the supportive agencies and organisations, and applauds their efforts in mobilising support and conducting community outreaches. These efforts demonstrate our resilience as a people,” October said.

Craig is recommending a unified distribution effort for all who wish to come to the aid of the poor and vulnerable as they cope with the emergency COVID-19 partial lockdown.

He noted in a recent Facebook post that several public and private entities, as well as individuals are coordinating similar distribution interventions across the country. He recommended that all of these are coordinated through a single system, so as to avoid duplication of efforts and to maximize resources.

“The CDC stands ready to work with government, non-governmental, private sector and other agencies to coordinate a comprehensive distribution effort which reaches the entire vulnerable populace,” Craig said.

Persons, who are supportive of a unified effort, are advised to donate supplies directly to the CDC, joint distributions in the communities or sharing of logistics and distribution of information.

October explained that it is imperative for efforts to be maximized by broad-based interventions so that everyone in need can benefit.

“At minimum, the CDC would be appreciative if organizations, which are engaged in their own distribution activities, can inform us ahead of time so that such efforts can be factored into our national distribution planning. We are confident that your assistance in this regard would help to mitigate the duplication of relief efforts as we respond to the challenges and impacts of COVID-19. Kindly contact the National Emergency Management System (NEMS) at 600-7500 or 623-1700 to update us on any relevant information. We welcome your continued partnership and support,” Craig stated.

Companies or persons who wish to donate are reminded that they can do so at the CDC’s headquarters, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands or make cash or cheque deposits into its Republic Bank account number 962356519938. Food and hygiene supplies can be dropped off at the Thomas Lands location daily between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

The CDC has donated masks to frontline agencies like the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Immigration Department and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). It has also donated masks to the media corps.

Lieutenant Colonel Craig sought to address criticisms that the Commission’s relief efforts have been slothful, saying that persons must be cognizant of the fact that, while the Commission had the foresight to procure supplies beforehand, the situation has drastically changed from them to now.

He said that the problem is a global one, and so it poses a challenge to accumulate resources that the whole world is competing for.

“This is not to say that we are not trying our best. We have challenges and despite those challenges, we are still working to ensure that the citizens are taken care of during this time. We have tried, as far as practicable, to touch those communities which are most vulnerable and who would be most impacted during these measures. However, our intention has always been to ensure that every vulnerable citizen benefit so we are trying to work out those challenges,” he said.

The Director General added that the Commission is collaborating with key stakeholders to conduct reconnaissance, assessments and analysis and the neediest and vulnerable communities were the recipients of the first batch of supplies.

“Further, distribution and procurement plans have already been developed to direct the process on the availability of the required resources,” a CDC release stated.