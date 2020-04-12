Body of elderly woman found at Meten-Meer-Zorg

Latest update April 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
The lifeless body of a 65-year-old woman was found on a Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Street on Good Friday. The deceased has been identified as Dhanjalie Umraoe of Lot 86 Meten-Meer-Zorg.
Several residents in the community were in a state of shock after hearing the devastating news. Several of them recalled seeing the woman walking about the village earlier in the day.
Kaieteur News was told that the woman left her home at around 14:30hrs on April 10, 2020 to visit a friend who would usually assist in her checking her blood pressure. Ms. Umraoe however failed to return home.
This, however, did not bother her relatives since she would usually sleep by her son who lives a short distance away from her friend.
The woman’s body was discovered the following day by a resident who raised an alarm.
No mark of violence was found on the woman’s body, hence, the police are awaiting a post mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral home. (Anastacya Peters)
Apr 12, 2020By Zaheer MohamedThe club has done well over the years in helping to hone the skills of a number of outstanding athletes for the Rupununi, but for some reason the organisation has ceased to function....
Apr 12, 2020
Apr 12, 2020
Apr 10, 2020
Apr 10, 2020
Apr 09, 2020
There are three likely scenarios facing the coming shape of power. One is that the PPP or the PNC is accepted as the winner.... more
The first week of the partial lockdown has been ineffective. It has no positive effect on the growth of new cases and on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Despite a lofty statement on March 26, the world’s richest nations, the G20, have responded poorly... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]