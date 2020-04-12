Latest update April 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Body of elderly woman found at Meten-Meer-Zorg

The lifeless body of a 65-year-old woman was found on a Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Street on Good Friday. The deceased has been identified as Dhanjalie Umraoe of Lot 86 Meten-Meer-Zorg.
Several residents in the community were in a state of shock after hearing the devastating news. Several of them recalled seeing the woman walking about the village earlier in the day.
Kaieteur News was told that the woman left her home at around 14:30hrs on April 10, 2020 to visit a friend who would usually assist in her checking her blood pressure. Ms. Umraoe however failed to return home.
This, however, did not bother her relatives since she would usually sleep by her son who lives a short distance away from her friend.
The woman’s body was discovered the following day by a resident who raised an alarm.
No mark of violence was found on the woman’s body, hence, the police are awaiting a post mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral home. (Anastacya Peters)

