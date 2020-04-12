Battered, decomposed body of woman found stuffed in barrel – police hunting for ‘missing’ husband

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Villagers of Hamphire and Belvedere Squatting Area awoke yesterday morning to the bizarre news that the body of an unidentified human female was found stuffed in a blue plastic barrel. The gruesome discovery was made by a man who was living a few feet away from where the barrel was found. The barrel was reportedly found in the trench opposite a cane harvester’s home.

Cane harvester, Harendra Nauth Yodhan, 59, of Lot 479 Belvedere, who lives alone in his two-storey wooden house, revealed that he retired to bed Thursday night around 19:00 hrs but said he noticed nothing out of the ordinary. The man’s house is situated on the western side of the R&S Street which separates the Hampshire and Belvedere areas on the Corentyne.

Kaieteur News understands that the following day (Friday), he awoke around 06:00 hrs and was going about his morning routine when he noticed a blue plastic barrel in the trench. The trench is situated opposite Yodhan’s home.

He told the police that he didn’t pay much attention to the barrel and went about his day as normal. However, it was the next day (Saturday) that he woke up to an unbearable stench. He said that the in investigating where the pungent smell came from, he decided to check the barrel. It was there that he noticed a human foot protruding and further checks revealed the unidentified woman. Her body was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

Yodhan, after making the gruesome discovery, raised an alarm which gained the attention of other residents who came out to catch a glimpse of the woman’s face at the bottom of the barrel.

Police ranks, who arrived at the scene shortly after, cordoned off the area and immediately started investigating.Part of the process entailed the body being removed from the barrel after it was fished out from the trench.

The body was clad in a green and white striped dress and a bed-sheet was tied around the neck. There were apparent marks of violence to the left eye, stomach, left shoulder, left hand and left leg.

The body was taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital but has since been transported to the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour to await a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, neighbours are suspicious that the body may be that of a woman who recently moved to the area to rent a small house.

They said that the couple arrived a few months ago but hardly interacted with anyone in the community.

Kaieteur News was told that the couple would regularly engage in heated arguments and physical fights.

Since the discovery of the body, no one has been seen at the house.

This publication was informed by a neighbour that in the yard where the couple lived, there were two plastic barrels but one has not been seen for a few days.

Based on information provided by a few persons, the woman who resided at the house was a “stay at home wife and her husband worked at the poultry outlet on the Corentyne”.

Checks with the proprietors of the chicken outlet revealed that indeed there was a man working there for the past nine weeks and the last day he worked was Wednesday. According to one of the owners, he showed up on Thursday morning but was sent home because of the COVID-19 situation.

It is understood that he lived at Hogtown, Fyrish Village but moved to Belvedere a few months ago. Reports suggest he recently got married. It was revealed too that the man reportedly showed up to his place of employment Saturday morning to uplift wages and left in a hurry. Police have since identified him as Suraj ‘Radesh’ Veersammy and are seeking his whereabouts as part of an investigation.