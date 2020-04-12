Arson suspected as Bent Street house goes up in flames

Latest update April 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
By Anastacya Peters
Eight persons are now looking for alternative dwelling after their Lot B-2 Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown home went up in flames early yesterday morning.
The incident, which has been deemed an act of arson, started in the upper flat of the two-storey concrete building.
Firefighters responded to the scene very promptly and managed to contain the blaze and stopped it from spreading to two nearby buildings.
When contacted, Divisional Operations Officer of the Guyana Fire Service, Gregory Wickham, told this publication that the blaze appeared to have been deliberately set.
Kaieteur News understands that the gutted building was being used as apartments for two families, one in the upper flat and the other below.
Both families were unable to save anything.
Tifanny Anthony, who occupied the top flat of the home along with her brother and father, stated that at the time of the incident, she was not at home.
Ms. Anthony further stated that she was informed about the fire by someone living nearby.
“Everything destroy, we did not get to save anything. Imagine at a time like this when you have to be inside, we house burnt down.”
Carol Martin, who occupied the lower flat along with her son and grandson, said she too lost all of her belongings.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
Meanwhile, another house was destroyed by fire in Haslington on the East Coast of Demerara yesterday morning. This was confirmed by Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle.
Mr. Gentle said the single person who lived in the house lit a kerosene stove and went to bed after which the house went up in flames at around 04:00hrs.
The person managed to escape unhurt.
Apr 12, 2020By Zaheer MohamedThe club has done well over the years in helping to hone the skills of a number of outstanding athletes for the Rupununi, but for some reason the organisation has ceased to function....
Apr 12, 2020
Apr 12, 2020
Apr 10, 2020
Apr 10, 2020
Apr 09, 2020
There are three likely scenarios facing the coming shape of power. One is that the PPP or the PNC is accepted as the winner.... more
The first week of the partial lockdown has been ineffective. It has no positive effect on the growth of new cases and on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Despite a lofty statement on March 26, the world’s richest nations, the G20, have responded poorly... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]