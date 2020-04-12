Latest update April 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Arson suspected as Bent Street house goes up in flames

Apr 12, 2020 News 0

By Anastacya Peters

Eight persons are now looking for alternative dwelling after their Lot B-2 Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown home went up in flames early yesterday morning.

The destroyed Bent Street, Georgetown building.

The incident, which has been deemed an act of arson, started in the upper flat of the two-storey concrete building.
Firefighters responded to the scene very promptly and managed to contain the blaze and stopped it from spreading to two nearby buildings.
When contacted, Divisional Operations Officer of the Guyana Fire Service, Gregory Wickham, told this publication that the blaze appeared to have been deliberately set.
Kaieteur News understands that the gutted building was being used as apartments for two families, one in the upper flat and the other below.
Both families were unable to save anything.
Tifanny Anthony, who occupied the top flat of the home along with her brother and father, stated that at the time of the incident, she was not at home.
Ms. Anthony further stated that she was informed about the fire by someone living nearby.
“Everything destroy, we did not get to save anything. Imagine at a time like this when you have to be inside, we house burnt down.”
Carol Martin, who occupied the lower flat along with her son and grandson, said she too lost all of her belongings.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
Meanwhile, another house was destroyed by fire in Haslington on the East Coast of Demerara yesterday morning. This was confirmed by Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle.
Mr. Gentle said the single person who lived in the house lit a kerosene stove and went to bed after which the house went up in flames at around 04:00hrs.
The person managed to escape unhurt.

 

More in this category

Sports

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream – former President Kenrick Lewis

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream –...

Apr 12, 2020

By Zaheer MohamedThe club has done well over the years in helping to hone the skills of a number of outstanding athletes for the Rupununi, but for some reason the organisation has ceased to function....
Read More
FIBA releases tentative 2021 & 2022 calendar

FIBA releases tentative 2021 & 2022 calendar

Apr 12, 2020

‘Postponement of the Olympics gives me a chance to be more prepared’ Says Table Tennis star Chelsea Edghill

‘Postponement of the Olympics gives me a chance...

Apr 12, 2020

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on stream – former President Kenrick Lewis

Plans to resuscitate Region Nine Athletic Club on...

Apr 10, 2020

Pele FC mourns the loss of former executive William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite to COVID – 19

Pele FC mourns the loss of former executive...

Apr 10, 2020

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Former Rugby boss Col. Lewis MSM passes

Apr 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019