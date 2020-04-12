Arson suspected as Bent Street house goes up in flames

By Anastacya Peters

Eight persons are now looking for alternative dwelling after their Lot B-2 Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown home went up in flames early yesterday morning.

The incident, which has been deemed an act of arson, started in the upper flat of the two-storey concrete building.

Firefighters responded to the scene very promptly and managed to contain the blaze and stopped it from spreading to two nearby buildings.

When contacted, Divisional Operations Officer of the Guyana Fire Service, Gregory Wickham, told this publication that the blaze appeared to have been deliberately set.

Kaieteur News understands that the gutted building was being used as apartments for two families, one in the upper flat and the other below.

Both families were unable to save anything.

Tifanny Anthony, who occupied the top flat of the home along with her brother and father, stated that at the time of the incident, she was not at home.

Ms. Anthony further stated that she was informed about the fire by someone living nearby.

“Everything destroy, we did not get to save anything. Imagine at a time like this when you have to be inside, we house burnt down.”

Carol Martin, who occupied the lower flat along with her son and grandson, said she too lost all of her belongings.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile, another house was destroyed by fire in Haslington on the East Coast of Demerara yesterday morning. This was confirmed by Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle.

Mr. Gentle said the single person who lived in the house lit a kerosene stove and went to bed after which the house went up in flames at around 04:00hrs.

The person managed to escape unhurt.