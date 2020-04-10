Wismar Hospital to accommodate isolated Region 10 COVID -19 patients

Region 10’s health authorities are upping the ante in fighting the COVID-19 situation.

The Regional Health team has strategized a plan which will see patients being isolated with the virus at the Wismar Hospital.

The Wismar Hospital was identified as the ideal facility for isolation of COVID -19 patients during a recent meeting of Regional Health Officers.

The decision was taken by doctors Pansy Armstrong, Joseph London and Steve Mark following a review of several locations.

During a recent tour of the facility, the Regional Health team was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Public Health in Georgetown.

According to a release from the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the hospital has 14 rooms along with other facilities which will aid the Region in its isolation plan for COVID- 19 patients.

Dr. Armstrong stressed, however, that the hospital would continue to render its regular services but the COVID-19 service will be another offered to the people of Region 10.

“What we are doing is to ensure that any of the patients in Linden that have to be isolated would have the facility to do so. However, we want to reiterate that it is not a COVID- 19 hospital but rather a facility that caters for those who may need to be isolated,” she explained.

Dr. Armstrong disclosed too that to ensure that the Health Sector within the Region is not overloaded, some services will be moved to Mackenzie Hospital. She said that these services include paediatric, maternal and child health and tuberculosis care. “To ensure that we in the region can adequately provide healthcare, we are moving three services that are currently being offered at Wismar to Mackenzie Hospital,” the RHO said.

Meanwhile, Emergency Medicine Specialist, Dr. Tracey Bovell expressed satisfaction with the standard and readiness of the Region. She stressed that COVID- 19 patients being placed at one location would serve to better help them thus allowing the medical staff to have a more effective and efficient way of administering care.

Dr. Bovell also identified the required systems needed to ensure that those in isolation are properly cared for and at the same time allow the rest of the hospital to continue its operations without any interference.

As she reminded the RDC officials of the recommendations made by her team, Dr. Bovell reiterated the words of Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, that COVID-19 is a fight that requires all hands on deck.

Dr. Boyle had met with the RDC and other officials from the Region earlier this week.

She disclosed then that all systems and measures being undertaken are to ensure that the health officials of Region remain alert, proactive and ready to handle any situation that may arise as a result of the disease.

As such, she commended the united position taken by the three top medical officials of the Region, which is expected to help to further advance healthcare within the Region.

“We are very happy and satisfied with the progress that was made and the developments achieved… However, we are here primarily to offer advice and guidance but ultimately the decision rests with the regional officials. They will decide what is best for their region,” she asserted.

She added too that she is very impressed with the overwhelming support and assistance being offered by the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mr. Orrin Gordon, and team.

Dr. Boyle stressed that despite the limited finances, the REO has demonstrated his commitment and determination to ensure that the Region is not only ready but aggressively moving ahead with the effective and adequate management of COVID-19 related issues.

REO Gordon has assured that the facilities will be fully ready and operational within two to three weeks’ time.