This trio should not be allowed to hold an entire country at ransom

DEAR EDITOR,

Guyanese are going through the roughest times ever. With the impending attack by the COVID-19 virus in the air, they cast their votes on March 2 and voted for a government of their choice. And with minor hiccups during the polling day, they expected that their votes would have been counted within a reasonable timeframe and the winner declared. This was not to be.

What is now clear is both the COVID-19 situation and the election results stalemate have begun to wreak havoc on the lives of all Guyanese.

While Guyanese have nothing at their disposal to protect them from the virus itself, it has become more evident that they are now faced with the threat of hunger and deprivation.

With more than 75% of workers living from pay check to pay check, it was inevitable that the lockdown to fight the virus would result in deprivation and starvation for themselves and their families. It is clear that the Coalition always put the cart before the horse, since they did not implement any economic measures to assist these workers and their families who will be negatively affected.

While teachers and other public servants will receive their monthly salaries, workers in GuySuCo and elsewhere will have to depend on handouts from friends and families, mostly from abroad, since they have zero savings. In addition, many have loans to pay, and that is an additional burden.

Moreover, while other countries are receiving assistance from international donor agencies such as the World Bank and their governments, the Coalition has guaranteed that Guyana will receive nothing, due to its aversion to bringing a speedy resolution to our tainted electoral process, and its shameless bid to remain illegally in government. The Coalition Government has also done nothing to financially assist the vulnerable groups of our society.

Therefore, it can be seen that a resolution to our current electoral crisis can bring immediate relief in our COVID-19 situation since a legally appointed government will receive the vital international assistance needed.

But is the Coalition willing to bring an end to this crisis? The answer is no.

Everyone knows that GECOM is supposed to be an independent body and the Court of Appeal ruling just reinforced that. No one has ever denied that GECOM is independent, but is the Chief Elections Officer acting independently? Is his Deputy acting independently? The answer in my opinion is no. We must not be like the proverbial ostrich and deny this.

In the same vein, no one can deny that the Returning Officer for Region 4 is compromised, and is not acting independently. What has played out in full view of the local and international observers and everyone at Ashmin’s Mall certainly will support this view.

In addition, the fact that two separate and different results were declared for Region 4 will also lend credence to the fact that Mr Mingo, the Returning Officer for Region 4 acted dishonestly and should face charges.

This result was endorsed by Lowenfield, even though it was clear that the electoral process was erroneous, and he should face charges as well. This was done in complete defiance of the Chief Justice’s rulings, since the electoral process was not followed. We must now add contempt of court to the list of charges.

Mingo, Myers and Lowenfield should be fired immediately and replaced with independent and capable people. Guyana cannot risk placing its future in the hands of these persons. To adamantly persist in involving these people is a travesty to the notion of free and fair elections in Guyana, now and in the future.

I am now more than ever convinced why Roxanne Myers was chosen above Vishnu Persaud, even though the latter is more qualified, and why Lowenfield’s contract was renewed just before the Elections. The illegally appointed Chairman Justice Patterson had done his job well in Myers’ appointment. That there is a correlation between what happened then and now is undeniable.

The Guyana Elections Commission has the power to hire and fire, and should act now in the interest of all Guyanese. The Commission has ample evidence to fire these people. This trio should not be allowed to hold an entire country at ransom. The GECOM Chairperson must act now to save Guyana. A recount must be done expeditiously in a free and transparent manner. Guyanese should not be made to suffer anymore.

Yours sincerely,

Haseef Yusuf