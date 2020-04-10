SBM Offshore says project delays unavoidable as some crew members test positive for COVID-19, others quarantined

SBM Offshore, the Dutch company that is completing the construction of Guyana’s second oil storage vessel, the Liza Unity, has been forced to make several adjustments to its work plan in light of the effects of the novel coronavirus.

Expounding on this front, SBM said that construction yards in China reopened in February and are now close to planned capacity. In Singapore and Dubai, it said that the yards were open until the end of March. But since last week, the authorities suspended activities at the yard in Singapore for a period of two weeks. In light of this, SBM said that some delays in project execution will be unavoidable. It should be noted that Guyana’s Liza Unity is also being constructed in the Singapore shipyard and would, therefore, be affected by the closure. The Company was keen to note however that it is in close contact with clients and business partners to manage the situation, adjust execution planning and where appropriate, create mitigation plans. SBM also said that it is carrying out construction activities in many parts of the world. But additional measures and protocols have been put in place to ensure the health and well-being of staff and contractors at the yards.

Further to this, SBM said that business continuity protocols have been activated at offshore operations. To keep offshore operations safe and stable, only essential maintenance is being performed. SBM said that crew changes have become more difficult as travel restrictions often apply in and out of countries where the company has operations or crew members are located. As such, it said that crew rotations have been extended for those offshore while their upcoming counterparts are in self-quarantine at monitored facilities onshore.

In the last few days, SBM Offshore disclosed that it had cause to transport some crew members with symptoms from one FPSO back to shore. After further tests were conducted, it was confirmed that a number of its men are positive COVID-19 cases. The company said it is assessing the situation with the client and the authorities.

With respect to SBM Offshore’s office locations, the company said that most staff continue to work from home and are updated on a regular basis. They are also supported with advice to help them achieve a healthy balance between professional and personal lives. Further to this, the company said that activity and operations therefore continue, although with some incremental expenditure to keep operations running safely. In this regard, the Dutch firm said that measures have been taken to postpone non-vital programmes to reserve cash to help offset these impacts.

SBM was keen to note that its priority is the health and safety of its staff, contractors and their families, while ensuring safe operations across the company’s activities. It said that a dedicated task force continues to monitor the situation at all company locations across the globe, on a daily basis. SBM said, too, that it will continue to follow advice from the relevant authorities and medical experts regarding its work.